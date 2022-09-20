Apple Cider Vinegar: When to drink it for maximum health benefits - find out

We have often heard of the wonders of apple cider vinegar and how it is one of the healthiest drinks to have. Containing acetic acid, this naturally fermented drink has loads of health benefits and people who use it regularly swear by it. One of the famed benefits of apple cider vinegar lies in its ability to aid weight loss. It is also known to lower blood sugar levels and manage diabetes. So is there a particular time when it's maximum beneficial to have apple cider vinegar?

Apple Cider Vinegar: The best time to have it

Many people have it first thing in the morning. Known to accelerate fat burning, it's often considered a holy grail for weight watchers. But what is the right time to have apple cider vinegar? We decode it for you.

The best bet to have apple cider vinegar (ACV) remains in the morning, though there has been no specific proof to support that. Many health experts say that since it's a detoxifying agent, having the ACV on an empty stomach helps to flush out the toxins.

But there are other times as well when you can have ACV. Some experts say that drinking apple cider vinegar in small quantities and diluted in water just before a high-carb meal can reduce the spike in blood sugar levels. After dinner, drinking apple cider vinegar mixed in water has been propounded by many experts to control PCOS. Drinking apple cider vinegar also helps you feel satiated. So having it before a heavy meal also helps you to consume fewer calories, thus aiding in weight loss.

Whenever you are consuming ACV, remember to follow some precautions. This should never be inhaled and before consuming it, always dilute it with water. For added weight loss-aiding benefits, additives like honey, ginger or lemon work wonders.

5 Benefits of Apple Cider Vinegar

- Helps in aiding weight loss

- Manages diabetes

- Good for managing PCOS

- Is good for healthy skin

- Promotes long, shiny hair and healthy scalp