NewsHealth
APPLE CIDER VINEGAR

Apple Cider Vinegar: When to drink it for maximum health benefits - find out

Apple Cider Vinegar is known to aid in weight loss and is also good for clear skin and shiny hair. But is there a particular time in the day when one should have it? Let's find out.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 20, 2022, 10:58 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Many experts suggest that early morning is the best time to have apple cider vinegar (ACV)
  • ACV can help regulate diabetes and PCOS
  • It's known to promote weight loss

Trending Photos

Apple Cider Vinegar: When to drink it for maximum health benefits - find out

We have often heard of the wonders of apple cider vinegar and how it is one of the healthiest drinks to have. Containing acetic acid, this naturally fermented drink has loads of health benefits and people who use it regularly swear by it. One of the famed benefits of apple cider vinegar lies in its ability to aid weight loss. It is also known to lower blood sugar levels and manage diabetes. So is there a particular time when it's maximum beneficial to have apple cider vinegar? 

Apple Cider Vinegar: The best time to have it

Many people have it first thing in the morning. Known to accelerate fat burning, it's often considered a holy grail for weight watchers. But what is the right time to have apple cider vinegar? We decode it for you.

The best bet to have apple cider vinegar (ACV) remains in the morning, though there has been no specific proof to support that. Many health experts say that since it's a detoxifying agent, having the ACV on an empty stomach helps to flush out the toxins. 

But there are other times as well when you can have ACV. Some experts say that drinking apple cider vinegar in small quantities and diluted in water just before a high-carb meal can reduce the spike in blood sugar levels. After dinner, drinking apple cider vinegar mixed in water has been propounded by many experts to control PCOS.  Drinking apple cider vinegar also helps you feel satiated. So having it before a heavy meal also helps you to consume fewer calories, thus aiding in weight loss. 

Whenever you are consuming ACV,  remember to follow some precautions. This should never be inhaled and before consuming it, always dilute it with water. For added weight loss-aiding benefits, additives like honey, ginger or lemon work wonders.

Also read: 5 Benefits of apple cider vinegar for long, shiny hair and healthy scalp

5 Benefits of Apple Cider Vinegar

- Helps in aiding weight loss
- Manages diabetes
- Good for managing PCOS
- Is good for healthy skin
- Promotes long, shiny hair and healthy scalp

Live Tv

Apple cider vinegarapple cider benefitsapple cider health benefits

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: The 'Social Analysis' of the Mohali MMS Case
DNA Video
DNA: Not players... Leaders want trophies!
DNA Video
DNA: 2000 VVIPs bid a last farewell to the Queen of Britain
DNA Video
DNA: Internet service started in Siachen
DNA Video
DNA: 'International' pattern of attacks on Hindu temples
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: The 'Nakab' of the 'Hijab Premi' gang will descend today!
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 19, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: 'Baduan Masjid' or 'Mahadev's Temple'?
DNA Video
DNA: Dream of riding bike in air to come true!
DNA Video
DNA: Futuristic electric plane is here!