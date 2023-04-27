Beat The Heat: 5 Fruits You Must-Have To Keep Yourself Hydrated This Summer

Keeping yourself hydrated during the summer season is of utmost importance and the easiest way to stay hydrated on the hottest summer days is by drinking plenty of water. However, another way to keep your body hydrated is by adding fruits to your diet, as fruits are an excellent source of hydration during summers because they are high in water content. Consuming fruits that are high in water content can help replenish these fluids and electrolytes, keeping you hydrated and cool.

With the current heat wave affecting many parts of the country, staying hydrated is even more vital, which is why it's just as essential to eat the right foods that keep you cool. Fruits are not only hydrating, but they also provide important vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that are essential for overall health.

Sonia Sinha, Clinical Dietician and Obesity management expert and owner of Fitfoody.in, on behalf of ITC Nimwash, shares, "Staying hydrated is essential during Indian summers, and one of the best ways to achieve this is by incorporating fruits into your diet. Fruits are not only a rich source of water but also provide vital vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants to keep your body healthy and energized. So make sure to eat a variety of fruits throughout the day to beat the heat and stay hydrated this summer!"

Here Are The 5 Hydrating Fruits That You Need To Consume This Summer To Feel Fresh And Hydrated:

Summer = Watermelon

The fruit that comes to everyone's mind when you say summer is watermelon! The reason why watermelon is synonymous with summer is due to its high-water content; they're widely known to have 92 percent water content along with other vital minerals, vitamin A and vitamin K, and fiber. Along with anti-inflammatory watermelon is known to have one of the highest sources of lycopene, which is known to lower the risk of cancer and heart diseases.

A Daily Dose Of Vitamin C With Oranges

Orange tops the list of favourite citrus fruits consumed in the summer. Excessive heat leads the body to lose potassium through sweat, which can result in muscle cramps. Oranges contain a high amount of potassium along with vitamin C, vitamin A, and fibre. They also hydrate and nourish the body as they contain a higher water content.

Fresh, Red Tomatoes

Yes, you read that right, a tomato is a fruit! Tomato is another fruit that contains high amounts of the antioxidant Lycopene, which gives them its bright red colour. They are known to fight the radicals that affect the immune system and help prevent many diseases. Apart from being rich in antioxidants, tomatoes also contain vitamin C and vitamin A.

Strawberries Are Always A Favourite!

Most berries are rich in antioxidants, and so are strawberries. Their sweet and juicy taste makes them popular with both children and adults. Strawberries can easily be added to salads, sandwiches, and cakes or blended into smoothies and juices. They are also enriched with vitamin C, folates, and manganese. What makes strawberries stand out is their ability to reduce oxidative stress.

Another Summer Must-Have Fruit - Musk Melon

Also known as sweet melons, these are great for gut health and are wonderful immunity boosters. Widely available in the summer, these are known for their pleasant musky smell. Musk melons are great for regulating blood pressure since they are rich in potassium. They are also known to have vitamin A and vitamin C, which is why they are good for eye health and gut health.

Consuming hydrating fruits is essential as they not only alleviate thirst and maintain hydration levels but also offer vital vitamins and minerals crucial for a healthy body.