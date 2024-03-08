NewsBeauty/Fashion
NAILS

7 Ways To Keep Healthy And Strong Nails

You can keep your nails healthy and strong by following these tips in your daily nail care routine. This doesn't just improve how your hands look but also boosts your self-confidence.

|Last Updated: Mar 08, 2024, 03:47 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

7 Ways To Keep Healthy And Strong Nails Pic: pexels

Healthy nails are a reflection of overall health and well-being. They can make your hands look neat, or they can make them look unhygienic and unhealthy. If you want to have healthy nails, there are a few things you can do to take care of them, as suggested by Rajesh U. Pandya, Managing Director of KAI India.

Eat a healthy diet: Maintaining a balanced diet is essential not only for your overall physical well-being but also for nurturing healthy nails. Add natural food sources that are abundant in vitamins, minerals, and proteins to foster the growth of stronger and more resilient nails.

Stay hydrated: Drinking sufficient water facilitates the retention of moisture in your nails, acting as a barrier against breakage and peeling.

Protect with Gloves: Frequent exposure to too much heat and harsh chemicals can make our nails weak and brittle. To prevent this, wear light gloves when doing tasks like washing dishes or cleaning, as they involve using soaps and sprays. Wearing gloves will protect your hands and nails from the harmful effects of these substances. Also, try not to keep your hands soaked in water for a very long period.

Keep your nails trimmed: Opting for shorter nails is generally preferred over longer ones. Short nails are simpler to take care and are easy to clean, and are less prone to accumulating dirt. They are less likely to break and offer a neat appearance. Additionally, shorter nails can assist in warding off potentially harmful bacteria inside them.

Say No to Artificial Nails: Though getting artificial nails might seem stylish, it's not without downsides. They can weaken your real nails because of the way they're attached and the glue used. Plus, they can trap a lot of dirt underneath, which could lead to bacterial infections.

Care for Your Cuticles: It's important to be mindful of your cuticles. Avoid pushing them back too much, especially during frequent manicures, as this can harm them and create openings for infections to enter the nail bed.

Moisturize your nails: Applying regular moisturization is recommended, as it creates a protective layer that enhances the resilience and strength of your nails.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Who is 'Jatayu' who is raising China's worries in sea?
DNA Video
DNA analysis 'guarantee of change' in Kashmir
DNA Video
DNA: How much does it cost to educate a child in India?
DNA Video
DNA: How To Identify Fake Medicines?
DNA Video
A Raja Controversy: DNA test of anti-Hindu statements of DMK leader A Raja
DNA Video
DNA: What's happening in Haiti?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Guarantee of abortion' in France...right or wrong?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the inhumanity of Blue Sapphire Mall
DNA Video
DNA: How dangerous is obesity?
DNA Video
DNA: Inside Story of 'Mamata' on 'Shahjahan Sheikh' in Sandeshkhali