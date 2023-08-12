Beauty Tips: Expert Shares 5 Home Remedies To Remove Upper Lip Hair

Both men and women have hair on their upper lips. Extra hair growth may be caused by stress, a bad diet, or hormonal changes. As the procedures or techniques used for the removal of hair on upper lips may be very uncomfortable and harsh.

What Causes Upper Lip Hair Growth?

"Lips are the only area of our body where hair development is the least expected for women. When upper lip hair grows, put it down to hormonal and inborn causes. Furthermore, Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, a prevalent condition in women, has been shown to hasten the growth of facial hair", says Ruchita Acharya, the founder of Glow & Green.



Also read: Beauty Tips: 10 Ways To Prep Your Skin For Natural Glow For The Upcoming Festive Season

She further shares kitchen ingredients to remove upper lip hair in a simplest way:

Milk and Turmeric

Ingredients:

Turmeric: 1 tablespoon

Milk: 1 tablespoon

Methods:

Take 1 tablespoon of turmeric and 1 tablespoon of milk, mix it. Apply the paste to the upper lip. Wait on for 30 minutes. Once it has dried, gently rub it off with water.

Apply this mixture twice or thrice in a week.

Lemon and Sugar

Lemons have acids in them that bleach and lighten the hair on the top of the lip and sugar aids in skin exfoliation and loosens hair follicles, making it simple to pull them out.

Ingredients:

Lemon Juice: 1 tablespoon

Sugar: 1 tablespoon

Methods:

Take 1 tablespoon of sugar and squeeze the lemon juice.Stir thoroughly until a paste forms.Apply the paste evenly around the top lip. After fifteen minutes, rinse it off with water. You can apply this paste every alternate day.

Avoid this if you have dry skin because lemon might make it even drier.

Egg white and Corn Flour

Ingredients:

Egg: 1

Corn flour: ½ tablespoon

Sugar: 1 tablespoon

Methods:

One of the amazing natural treatments for facial hair is an egg mask. This mixture will help slow down hair growth in addition to organically removing hair. All you do is whisk 1 egg white with 1/2 tsp corn flour and 1 tbsp sugar. Mix it well and apply this paste. After it has dried, rub it off.

Besan and Milk

Ingredients:

Besan or chickpea flour: 1 tablespoon

Milk: 1 tablespoon

Turmeric powder: ¼ tablespoon

Methods:

Take all the ingredients in a bowl and make a paste. Apply this paste over the top of your lips and leave it on for 15-20 minutes or until it becomes dry. Use warm water to wipe off.

Yogurt and Honey

Ingredients:

Yogurt: 1 tablespoon

Lemon: ½ tablespoon

Turmeric powder: ¼ tablespoon

Methods:

Combine yogurt, and honey turmeric powder in a bowl. Use a circular motion to apply this paste to your upper lip area, and then wait 20 minutes for it to dry.

Clean it with warm water.

Continuous use of the above mentioned method for a long period of time will cause the hair to disappear.