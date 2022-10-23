Diwali 2022 Beauty: 4 beauty ice cubes tips for glowing skin this Diwali

Diwali 2022 Skincare: Most people do not find the time to go to beauty salons and get a facial treatment done or to even follow extensive skincare regimens amidst the daily chaos of moving furniture, getting the house painted or simply a deep cleaning of the house. At the same time, it is during this festive season that everyone wants to look their best and put on beautiful outfits. We spend hundreds on gifts, clothing, home decor and beauty products and overlook our daily skincare.

Ice cubes are skin friendly and bring out the skin's natural glow. Simply applying ice cubes in addition to your face and neck has enormous benefits and works wonders for your skin. Ice not only provides glowing skin, but it also minimises dark circles, treats sunburns and works on that under-eye puffiness. Here are a few beauty hacks that will give you an instant facial-like glow this festive season.

1. Rosewater

All of us have a bottle of Gulab Jal (rosewater) in our skincare bags because it naturally revitalises the skin. Rosewater acts as a natural toner and has a calming effect on skin inflammations. Simple pour rosewater into an ice tray and make some Gulab Jal ice cubes. Apply these chilled cubes on your face and neck for an instant calming effect!

2. Aloe Vera

Aloe Vera is one plant with many health and skin benefits. Aloe vera controls the excess oil and treats acne and works well on sunburns because of its cooling effect. In a cup of water, add organic aloe vera gel and mix well. Place this mixture in the ice tray and let it freeze. Rub these aloe ice cubes all over your face gently.

3. Turmeric

This can get tricky if can't handle spices properly. Take one cup of rosewater to which add 1 tablespoon of turmeric powder (Haldi) and mix well. Fill the ice moulds of the tray with this mix and freeze. Although before applying, test it on a patch of skin on the back of your hand before rubbing it on your face. Turmeric is a natural antioxidant which helps slow down ageing and can lighten up dull skin and other stress-related signs.

4. Cucumber and honey

Puree a cucumber with a squeeze of lemon and a shot of honey, and freeze them together in an ice tray. Gently apply these ice cubes to your face and let the moisture remain for 5 minutes before washing your face. Cucumbers are naturally cooling and soothe dull and tired skin, lemon adds the vitamin C element and honey acts as an organic moisturizer.

Remember to follow these hacks this Diwali for a glowing and effortless at-home skin treatment.