Skincare 101: Make these 2 ingredients facial serums at home to treat your skin woes, Check it out!

Skincare routine: Face serums that are efficient, natural, and free of any side effects can help with common skin problems. Face serums often have a very light consistency and are loaded with active chemicals to combat several common skin problems. Many folks complain that they can't locate the best facial serum for their skin type or face issues despite the fact that they are offered in a broad range in the market nowadays.

Facial serums, however, come in small quantities with a hefty price tag. Serums are applied as an addition to your regular cleansing, toning and moisturising (CTM). With the positive effect serums have, it is hard to not use them. So what is the solution? Well, if you cannot afford the store-bought serums, try making a few at home.

Here, are some simple DIY face serum recipes. For each of these face serums, you only require TWO ingredients. Check it out.

1. Serum for acne-prone skin

The most common skin problem is acne. This facial serum will help you combat acne and smoothen your skin because of its antibacterial and moisturising properties.

HONEY+ CINNAMON POWDER

Add honey and cinnamon powder to a bowl. Mix the two components thoroughly. Apply some of it to your face. Keep for a little while, then wash.

2. Serum for oily skin

Finding the best face serum for oily skin can be difficult because it leads to breakouts. Aloe vera and turmeric powder, which are both well-known to be excellent components for oily skin, are included in this natural, homemade serum.

ALOE VERA+ TURMERIC POWDER

In a bowl, scrape off the aloe vera gel from the plant. Add the turmeric (Haldi) powder. Mix well. Ten minutes after applying the serum on your face, wash it off.

3. Serum for dark spots and blackheads

This is a tried-and-true method that many have been using for years now. No wonder this serum is so effective in removing dark spots from the skin.

HONEY+ LEMON JUICE

Combine the two items in a bowl. Apply the serum to your face. Keep for 15 to 20 minutes, then wash.

4. Serum for dull skin

This face serum will do wonders for you if you have dull, unhealthy skin. However, you should stay away from it if your skin type is oily.

COCONUT OIL+ TURMERIC POWDER

In a bowl, mix turmeric and coconut oil. Apply to your face and gently massage. Keep for a few minutes, then wash.

5. Serum for large pores

Face pores that are open and large draw in a lot of dirt and impurities, giving your skin an even more dull and lifeless appearance. You may rejuvenate your skin and get glowing skin by using this face serum.

RAW MILK+ TOMATO JUICE

Squeeze the juice from a fresh tomato into a bowl with some raw milk. Combine the two ingredients, then lightly it onto your face. Let it rest for 15 minutes, then wash it with regular water.

These facial serums can be made in big batches and kept in the refrigerator but it is advised to prepare them freshly before applying.