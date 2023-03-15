Do You Have Brittle Nails? Make Your Nails Stronger By Adding These Foods To Your Diet- Check List

Nail care and nail art: Even though the visible part of our nails are just dead cells, we enjoy playing with them. We add a pop of colour to them, get nail extensions, lengthen our nails, and give them a trendy chic aesthetic. Who knew so much could be done in such a small space as our nails? Nails are also an important aspect of the fashion industry, with many spending hundreds of dollars to have their nails appear attractive and Instagram-worthy.

Nail care is frequently underestimated as an important element of self-care. Maintaining your nails might help you avoid infections and other health issues. Also, as nails are a part of your visible appearance, keeping your nails in good condition can boost your image and make you feel more put together.

Furthermore, we spend so much on fancy nail treatments to make them look good. But regardless of how much money you spend on those sophisticated nail treatments, it is just as necessary to feed your nails with the correct nutrition as any other body part. The reason behind this is simple: negligence. Yes! If you want to have elegant and healthy-looking nails, you must take care of them.

So, if you love fancy nails and nail art, you may want to consider incorporating biotin-rich foods into your diet to help avoid brittle and pale-looking nails. Biotin is a B vitamin that is important for maintaining healthy skin, hair, and nails. It encourages optimal cell growth and assists in the synthesis of protein-building amino acids, which are required for nail growth. Thus, we must consume foods that are high in biotin, as biotin makes nails stronger and prevents brittle nails.

Here are some biotin-rich foods that you may want to add to your diet

Eggs

We`re all aware that eggs are a high-quality protein source. Those who work out, try to grow strong muscles, and even lose weight prefer eggs. Little did we know that eggs were a great source of biotin. In fact, there is 10 mcg of biotin in a big egg. Now, if you enjoy having elegant nails, you should think about including eggs in your diet.

Almonds

"Eating almonds is helpful for your memory," we`ve all heard this expression at some point in our lives. Almonds are regarded as healthy since they are rich in proteins, fiber, and minerals. It is also a fantastic source of biotin and vitamin E, both of which are necessary for strong nails. Almonds have a biotin content of 1.5 mcg per ounce.

Sweet potatoes

Sweet potato is another wonderful food that is rich in biotin. Sweet potatoes make our winter days complete and are packed with nutrients such as vitamin A and fiber. One medium-sized sweet potato has roughly 2.4 mcg of biotin. Thus eating a delicious sweet potato dish is enough to supply biotin for your lovely nails.

Spinach

We Indians love saag recipes, and there is every reason to love them. Spinach is a green leafy vegetable that belongs to the saag family and has numerous nutritional qualities. Also, cooking spinach is simple, and the flavour is delicious. Spinach is a good source of biotin, as well as other nutrients like iron and vitamin C. One cup of raw spinach contains about 0.5 mcg of biotin.

Salmon

Next on the list is salmon fish, which, despite its fancy name, is widely available in any Indian fish market. Furthermore, salmon oil, which is generated from salmon fish, is well-known for its healthy fats and other benefits. This fish is also high in biotin and omega-3 fatty acids, all of which are beneficial to overall health. Biotin levels in a 3-ounce plate of salmon are around 5 mcg. A spoonful of salmon oil could provide you with numerous benefits for healthy skin, thicker hair, and stronger nails.

Avocado

Avocados are a good source of fiber, healthy fats, and biotin. A medium avocado has roughly 2 mcg of biotin in it. Thanks to the excellent fats in avocados, they allow the body to absorb vitamins and minerals more quickly, which are also required to deal with pale and weak nails.

A lot of skincare and hair products contain avocados since they`re thought to give skin a healthier glow.

In addition to these foods, you may also consider taking a biotin supplement to help promote healthy nails. However, it`s always best to talk to your doctor before starting any new supplements.

Adore your gorgeous nails without worrying about being brittle!