Durga Puja 2022: Want to nail that typical Bengali look this Pujo? Here's how

Durga Puja 2022: The annual Hindu festival, Durga Puja is primarily celebrated in West Bengal, Odisha, Assam, and Tripura. The triumph of good is symbolised during Durga Puja. Performance art, scripture recital, and magnificent pandal decoration are all used to mark this celebration. But what do festivals actually mean? Well, of course, dressing up! This particular festival demands the inclusion of bold and stunning red tones, deeply kohled eyes, a tonne of blush, and of course, the traditional red lipstick. Put on the iconic red bindi, and you're set for pujo.

Durga Puja makeup looks

You can approach your Durga Puja makeup in one of three ways: traditionally, subtly, or fusion. All of these approaches will complement your festive apparel. See how to get these styles for Durgaotsav.

The traditional 'Bengali Bala'

This traditional Durga Puja makeup look is synonymous with celebrations and features red lips, kajal-heavy eyes, and a decent amount of eye products. You have two options: either go all out with your eye makeup and add drama with those thick lashes or mascara or keep it basic but true to the aesthetic.

The trendsetter

This outfit will undoubtedly get your attention if you don't like dramas. You can paint the town red with just a flawless base, a cute winged eyeliner, and a tonne of highlighter. For this, grab onto your makeup kits!

The Insta-ready

Choose a slightly different Durga Puja makeup look if you wish to avoid reds altogether. You can create a look using metallic eyeshadow or shimmery eyeliner. To keep your base makeup in place, use a setting powder for that long-lasting effect.

This easy guide to an elegant Durga Puja look will let your appearance speak for you whether you opt for a traditional look or go for a more modern appearance.