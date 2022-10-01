Durga Puja 2022: 5 Outfits to don from Shashti till Vijaydashmi

Durga Puja 2022: The festivities for Durga Puja have begun with Shashti and there is no limit to celebrations. With Durga Maa idols decorated and dressed ever so beautifully and larger-than-life pandals present in every locality, there is a certain need to look your best. Now it is not easy to carry out an OOTD every day without any help but don't worry we are going to share 5 outfits that are going to set the tone for pujo for you and your followers!

Check these outfits for some inspiration on what to wear this pujo.

1) Shashti

Continuing this season's festive fashion trends, basic designs composed of extravagant embellishments and fabrics are a flattering choice for the puja. One of our main trends this season is the fusion of modern, youthful looks with traditional Indian patterns like bandhani and mirror work. Women can choose from a range of ethnic skirts and blouses (choli).

2) Saptami

After Saptami aarti, most puja pandals crank up their celebrations. The nights post day 7 are not meant for sleeping because there is everything from folk dance performances to an extended orchestral performance filling the night with their music. As a result, we require attire that is beautiful and lightweight and what is better than wearing a silk saree! Sarees can never go wrong and look effortlessly gorgeous.

3) Ashtami

Ashtami starts early and is the most significant day of the puja. Everyone rushes in to take a shower at six in the morning and get ready and put on their best outfits in order to make the first round of pushpanjali (offering of flowers). You can put on a lehnga or a Anarkali suit because they are easy to put on and appear extravagant, they are what we must work on in this festive season and they will be red, of course!

4) Navami

When it comes to the after-aarti activities, Navami is the time when things heat up! The joyful dhunichi naach and the three-hour long, heart-stopping skits are what we all must look forward to. How can you utilise them to your advantage? The softest embroidery and chiffon dupatta on a lovely sheer suit is a perfect combination for the enthusiastic dancer in you.

5) Dashmi

The traditional puja outfit is a lal-par, the red and white saree. So w Why not make it more interesting? Thanks to Sabyasachi's creativity, the red and white saree has changed from polka dots to stripes and become a millennial fantasy. You can also create a stylish statement by donning a Kerala saree.

So carry the burden of joy this pujo and keep those dance moves ready because your OOTDs are sorted. Wishing everyone a blessed and happy Durga Puja!