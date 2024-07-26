Effortless Monsoon Makeup: Quick and Easy Tips

Since the arrival of the monsoon, Maintaining makeup and keeping it from getting ruined every hour has been the hardest task. While the monsoon reduces heat, it also adds humidity to the atmosphere. As a result, one thing to constantly remember is to modify your makeup process based on the weather.

This monsoon, one style will have a fresh twist thanks to these flawless beauty tips shared by Avleen Bansal, Head of Training, Moira that melt easily.

Primer - Using a primer before applying any base layer to one's face is very important to keep your makeup stable. It helps withstand humidity, extends the wear of cosmetics, and produces a smooth base. Seeking products that reduce shine and minimise pores so that, even in wet weather, one's makeup remains fresh and perfect all day.

Thin Base layer - To prevent feeling heavy and to maintain breathability in humid weather, use a thin layer of a lightweight base during the monsoon. To improve longevity and regulate shine, set it with translucent powder. This understated method not only helps one's makeup resist moisture but also provides a natural, dewy finish that goes well with the mood of the rainy season.

Bright Eyeshadows - Paying special attention to using waterproof cosmetics to enhance one's eyes is a must. To avoid smearing, especially on wet days, use a waterproof pencil. Select earthy or neutral eyeshadow hues that go well with your skin tone and blend effortlessly. Your appearance can be instantly brightened with a little shimmer on the inner corners of your eyes.

Natural Blush - Using a waterproof blush to give one's cheekbones a little colour. Cream blushes usually blend in nicely and give one's face a subtle flush. Cream blushes are ideal for on-the-go touch-ups since they are easy to apply with a makeup sponge or fingers and provide buildable coverage. Using these blushes provides you with a natural look to flex in the monsoon season.

Matte lips - Matte Lips provide long-lasting colour without the chance of smudging or transferring, they are just perfect for the monsoon season. Choosing matte liquid lipsticks in complementary hues or muted tones that accentuate your features. Their matte coating keeps one's lips looking vivid and defined all day long by fending against moisture and precipitation. It is important to hydrate and exfoliate the lips in advance to avoid dryness and improve the even application of matte lip treatments.

Setting spray - A setting spray is necessary to seal the makeup and prolong its wear time despite the humidity. It assists in keeping makeup from melting or fading so that it looks perfect and fresh all day. Once the makeup procedure is complete, use the setting spray in a light mist to secure everything and protect it from the occasional downpour of rain.

Touch-ups - Keeping up the makeup requires regular touch-ups. Keep tissues on hand to remove extra oil without affecting the foundation makeup. Keeping Setting powder and a waterproof pencil in one's bag will help to do quick touch-ups. This guarantees that this may easily change the appearance, maintaining the freshness and integrity of the makeup even in the face of humidity.