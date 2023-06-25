Elevate Your Style: 7 Summer Office Looks Men Must-Try

Gone are the days of rigid suits and stuffy formalities. Today's modern workplace embraces a more relaxed dress code, allowing for a blend of comfort and fashion-forward choices. As the mercury rises and the days grow longer, men across the corporate world face a familiar dilemma: how to maintain a professional appearance while staying cool and comfortable during the scorching summer months. Fortunately now dressing for success in the office doesn't have to mean sacrificing style or suffering through sweaty discomfort.

With a few simple tips and wardrobe adjustments, men can navigate the summer heat as the key lies in selecting breathable fabrics, incorporating lighter colors, and embracing smart-casual combinations that strike the perfect balance between polished and relaxed.

Mr Mayank Bansal, Director at Kottail Milano shares seven looks men must try this summer season for office.

Here Are 7 Looks Men Must-Try This Summer Season For Office

1) Linen Suit

A linen suit is the perfect summer office look. It's lightweight and breathable, making it comfortable to wear in the heat. Choose a light color like beige or light gray for a fresh summer look. A linen suit is a perfect choice for those hot summer days when you need to look sharp but also want to stay cool and comfortable. The fabric tends to wrinkle, so a slightly looser fit can help prevent creases from forming too quickly. A well-fitted linen suit will be comfortable, stylish, and perfect for any summer occasion.

2) Short-Sleeve Button-Up

A short-sleeve button-up shirt is a stylish and comfortable option for the office. Choose a shirt in a fun pattern or bold color to add some personality to your look. A short-sleeve button-up shirt is a versatile and stylish piece of clothing that can be worn in a variety of settings. These shirts come in a range of fabrics, including cotton, linen, and chambray. They are typically lightweight and breathable, making them perfect for warmer weather. It can be worn with shorts or chinos for a casual look, or dressed up with slacks for a more formal occasion.

3) Chinos And Polo Shirt

Chinos and a polo shirt are a classic summer look for the office. Choose chinos in a light color like khaki or light blue and pair them with a polo shirt in a complementary color. Chinos are a type of pants that are made of cotton twill fabric. They are usually slim-fitting and come in a variety of colors, including beige, navy, and olive green.

Chinos are a great alternative to jeans as they are more versatile and can be worn with a range of outfits. Chinos and polo shirts are versatile combinations that can be dressed up or down depending on the occasion. With a few key styling tips, you can create a timeless and stylish outfit that is perfect for any season.

4) Lightweight Blazer

A lightweight blazer is a great way to dress up your summer office look. Choose a blazer in a light color like white or light gray and pair it with chinos or dress pants. A lightweight blazer is typically made of lightweight fabrics such as cotton, linen, or wool blends, making it comfortable to wear in warm weather. It is often unlined or partially lined, which makes it breathable and easy to move around in.

This type of blazer comes in a variety of styles and colors, so you can choose one that suits your style and occasion. For formal events, a navy or black blazer is a classic choice, while for casual events, you can opt for a brighter color or a patterned blazer. A lightweight blazer can be worn with a variety of outfits. For a formal look, wear it with dress pants, a dress shirt, and dress shoes.

5) Short Pants And Shirt

Short pants are a popular summer trend for men. Pair them with a dress shirt in a light color and add a pair of loafers or boat shoes for a stylish and comfortable office look. When it comes to choosing a dress shirt to wear with short pants, opt for a lighter fabric such as cotton or linen. Short-sleeved dress shirts are a great choice for a more casual look, while long-sleeved shirts can be rolled up to the elbow for a stylish touch.

Choose a shirt that fits well and complements the color of your shorts. Short pants and dress shirts are a trendy and comfortable combination for men's summer fashion. Whether you're heading to a beach party, a brunch date, or a casual outdoor event, this outfit can make you look stylish and relaxed.

6) Seersucker Suit

A seersucker suit is a classic summer look that is perfect for the office. Choose a light color like blue or beige and pair it with a dress shirt and loafers for a timeless look. Seersucker suits come in a variety of colors, but the most popular ones are blue and beige. They are usually striped, with thin white stripes running parallel to thicker colored stripes.

The stripes give the suit a classic and timeless look that is perfect for any occasion. When it comes to styling a seersucker suit, keep it simple. Pair it with a light-colored dress shirt and a tie in a complementary color. Loafers or boat shoes are the perfect footwear to complete the look. Avoid wearing black shoes with a seersucker suit as they can look too heavy and formal.

7) Lightweight Knitwear

Lightweight knitwear is a versatile and stylish option for men's summer fashion. It is perfect for those cooler summer days or air-conditioned offices where you need a little extra warmth. Lightweight knitwear is a great option for the office on cooler summer days. Choose a lightweight sweater or cardigan in a neutral color and pair it with chinos or dress pants for a stylish and comfortable look.