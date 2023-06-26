Embrace Style And Comfort: 5 Looks Men Must-Try During Vacation

As the summer sun beckons and wanderlust fills the air, it's time to embark on an unforgettable vacation. And what better way to make the most of your well-deserved getaway than by donning the latest fashion trends that seamlessly blend style and comfort? Whether you're jetting off to a tropical paradise or exploring a vibrant city, men's fashion has evolved to cater to the modern traveler's needs.

This year's vacation fashion trends for men offer an array of choices that strike the perfect balance between comfort and style. With breathable fabrics, nature-inspired colors, and versatile designs, modern globetrotters can effortlessly express their individuality while embracing the spirit of adventure.

While the basics of a stylish wardrobe remain timeless, innovative designs and contemporary aesthetics have breathed new life into men's vacation attire.

Mr Mayank Bansal, Director, Kottail Milano shares 5 tips men must try this vacation season which perfectly balances comfort and style.

1) Floral Shirt With Shorts

Blooming flowers is one of the best things about summer, whether they`re in an open field or on your shirt. For a casual yet Standout look, Pair a half-sleeved Floral shirt with cotton shorts for men. The flower motifs can range from micro-sized designs to oversized patterns that spread across the shirt. This Look will work exceptionally well for vacation too. For the shorts, our go-to color remains khaki/ beige.

2) T-Shirt With Shorts And Sneakers

An off-white or white tee worn over a pair of light-hued shorts along with white sneakers will make for a great summer outfit for men. The classic way is by wearing shorts with a T-shirt if you are ever confused about what to wear in shorts. Either a round, V-neck, or a polo t-shirt and shorts can be worn to give yourself a completely rounded off yet varied look. T-shirts with shorts and sneakers are the perfect vacation or beach wear for men and the best style for boys in summer, relaxed, comfortable, or hot.

3) Baseball Cap With Vest/T-Shirt And Shorts

The one necessary that is always the savior no matter the session has got to be the baseball cap. Both practical and fashionable, baseball caps are super smart and go with almost every casual look. Paired with a basic tee or a vest, they`re a surefire winner. Trade your chinos for shorts, since they are among the more summer types of shorts for men. Add sunglasses to mix and you`re done.

4) Printed Shorts With A Solid Shirt

Printed shorts and a solid shirt are a great combination for a fun and stylish summer look. When it comes to printed shorts, it's important to choose a pattern that complements your style. Some popular options include floral, tropical, and geometric prints. To balance out the boldness of the printed shorts, opt for a solid-colored shirt in a neutral color such as white, black, or navy.

This will help create a cohesive look that's not too overwhelming. Sunglasses are a must-have accessory for any summer outfit. Choose a pair that complements the colors of your outfit and your face shape for a stylish finishing touch.

5) Striped Shirt With Shorts And Flip Flops

A striped shirt with shorts and flip-flops is a classic summer outfit that's perfect for a casual day out. Stripes come in a variety of sizes and colors, so it's important to choose the right one for your outfit. For a classic look, opt for a navy and white striped shirt. If you want to add some color, try a shirt with bold stripes in shades of blue, red, or green. To balance out the boldness of the striped shirt, choose a pair of solid-colored shorts in a neutral color such as khaki, beige, or navy. This will help create a cohesive look that's not too overwhelming.

Flip flops are the perfect shoe choice for this outfit, as they're comfortable and casual. Sunglasses are a must-have accessory for any summer outfit. A striped shirt with shorts and flip-flops is a classic and stylish summer outfit that's perfect for a casual day out.