Exclusive: Festive Footwear - How To Pick Perfect Traditional Shoes This Season

The season to get dressed up and dressed up in ethnic attire has arrived! With festivities around the corner - Navratri and Durga Puja followed by Diwali, Bhai Dooj, and Karva Chauth - it's time to spruce up your wardrobe with traditional attire and accessories. While clothes remain our chief focus, what often gets ignored is footwear. But remember, the festive look is complete only when you have a nice pair of jootis or chappals in ethnic designs.

Vaibhav Goel, founder, The White Pole - a company in the shoe manufacturing business - says, "Traditional footwear not only adds elegance to your outfit but also ensures comfort while you celebrate." He explores the key points to consider before buying traditional footwear, their unique features, how to wear them, their versatility, and other relevant factors.

Points To Remember Before Buying Traditional Footwear

Before you embark on your traditional footwear shopping spree, it's crucial to keep the following points in mind, says Vaibhav Goel:

Comfort Is Key: Ensure that the footwear fits comfortably to prevent discomfort during long festive celebrations.

Material Matters: Pay attention to the material used; options range from leather to silk and even intricate embroidery.

Occasion-Specific: Consider the type of festivities you'll attend; some events may require more formal footwear than others.

Budget Planning: Set a budget to avoid overspending, as traditional footwear can vary greatly in price.

Why Traditional Footwear Is Special

Traditional footwear boasts a rich cultural heritage, and its specialities are as diverse as the cultures they represent, shares Vaibhav Goel. Goel lists some common features which include:

Exquisite Craftsmanship: Intricate handwork, embroidery, and beadwork are often used to create visually stunning designs.

Unique Regional Styles: Different regions in India have their own distinct styles of traditional footwear, such as Kolhapuris, Juttis, and Mojris.

Durability: Quality craftsmanship ensures that these shoes can be cherished and worn for years.

How To Wear Traditional Shoes - Dos And Don'ts

Wearing traditional footwear can elevate your entire ensemble. Here are some dos and don'ts to keep in mind, as suggested by Vaibhav Goel:

Do Match Colours: Coordinate the colour of your footwear with your outfit for a polished look.

Don't Overlook Socks: Consider wearing traditional socks or no-show socks for comfort and hygiene.

Do Pay Attention To Fit: Ensure that your footwear fits well to prevent blisters or discomfort.

Don't Rush: Take your time while putting on and taking off traditional footwear to avoid damaging delicate designs.

(Image by Freepik)

Traditional Footwear Are Versatile

Traditional footwear isn't limited to just traditional attire. They can be surprisingly versatile. Goel shares key points:

Ethnic Wear: Pair them with sarees, lehengas, or kurta-pajamas to complete your traditional look.

Western Wear: Elevate your western outfits with the fusion trend by adding traditional footwear for a unique twist.

Festive Season: Traditional footwear adds a festive touch to your outfits, making them perfect for celebrations.