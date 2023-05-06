Exclusive: Sheet Masks For Your Face - Are They Any Good? How To Use, Precautions To Take

The use of sheet masks has become a popular beauty and skincare trend - it's easy to use, convenient and can give your skin an instant boost of hydration and nutrients. But while they definitely make us feel relaxed and rejuvenated, the question remains whether the use of these masks actually benefits the skin. Dr Sravya C Tipirneni, Consultant Dermatologist, Cosmetologist & Trichologist at Manipal Hospitals in Bangalore, shares her insights with Zee News Digital. Let's find out.

Sheet Masks: Not A Substitute For Your Regular Skincare Routine

Dr Tipirneni says that it's important to note that sheet masks are not a substitute for your regular skincare routine. "They are more of a complementary product that can provide a quick fix for specific skin concerns. For example, if you have dry skin, using a sheet mask that contains hydrating ingredients like hyaluronic acid can give you a temporary boost of moisture. But to truly improve your skin's hydration levels, you need to use a moisturizer that is suited for your skin type regularly," she adds.

That being said, sheet masks can still provide some benefits to your skin. As Dr Tipirneni points out, they work by creating a barrier between your skin and the environment, allowing the active ingredients in the mask to penetrate deeper into your skin. This can help to improve your skin's texture, reduce fine lines and wrinkles, and brighten your complexion.

Choose Your Sheet Mask Wisely, Don't Overuse

Not all sheet masks are created equal. "It's important to choose a mask that is formulated with high-quality ingredients and free from harmful chemicals like parabens, sulfates, and fragrances. Look for masks that contain ingredients like vitamin C, niacinamide, and retinol, which are known to have anti-aging and brightening benefits," says Dr Tipirneni.

It's also important to pay attention to how often you use sheet masks. Dr Tipirneni says that while they can be a great addition to your skincare routine, overuse can actually do more harm than good. Using a sheet mask once or twice a week is sufficient to get the benefits without causing any irritation or sensitivity.

"In summary, sheet masks can be a beneficial addition to your skincare routine if used properly. They can provide an instant boost of hydration and nutrients, and help to improve your skin's texture and appearance. However, it's important to choose high-quality masks that are free from harmful chemicals and use them in moderation. Ultimately, consistent use of a well-rounded skincare routine tailored to your skin type and concerns will provide the best results for your skin," Dr Tipirneni adds.