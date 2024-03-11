Experiencing Too Much Hair Fall? 5 Ways To Cope With Stress-induced Hair Loss, Expert Shares

Recent research indicates that stress, both mental and physical, may affect hair follicles and cause hair loss. This phenomenon can be triggered by various stressors such as illnesses, accidents, pregnancy, mental trauma, poor nutrition, and major life changes. Dermatologists often encounter patients worried about stress-related hair loss. While it's normal to be concerned about changes in your hair, understanding the connection between stress and hair loss is crucial.

Effects of Stress on Hair Follicles

According to Dr BL Jangid, Dermatologist, Hair Transplant Surgeon and Founder of SkinQure Clinic, New Delhi Saket, "Hair follicles can prematurely move from the active growth phase to the resting phase, or telogen, during periods of stress. This shift can lead to significant hair loss across the entire scalp. Stressful situations cause the release of a hormone called Corticosterone, known to affect hair growth. However, the positive news is that hair loss caused by stress is usually sporadic, reversible, and lasts between three and six months."

Further Dr BL Jangid shares facts around stress-related hair loss and how to deal with the same. Read below.

Types of Stress-Related Hair Loss

1. Telogen Effluvium: This occurs when stress pushes hair follicles into a resting phase, resulting in hair shedding during routine activities like combing or washing. This condition is usually temporary, with hair regrowth occurring within a few months.

2. Trichotillomania: People with this psychological disorder pull out their hair, often as a coping mechanism for stress or anxiety. Treatment often involves addressing the underlying psychological issues.

3. Alopecia Areata: Long-term stress can be a significant factor in Alopecia Areata, an autoimmune disease resulting in bald patches on the scalp. In this condition, the immune system attacks the hair follicles, requiring intervention from a certified dermatologist.

5 Ways to Deal with Stress-Related Hair Loss

Receding hairlines and thinning hair can significantly impact confidence, even if the hair loss is not permanent. Various non-surgical and surgical hair loss treatment techniques are available:

- Medication: Topical treatments like Minoxidil and prescription drug Finasteride can stimulate hair growth.

- Stress Management: Techniques like deep breathing, yoga, meditation, and physical activity can help lower stress levels.

- Balanced Diet: Ensure your diet includes nutrients essential for hair growth, such as proteins, iron, zinc, and vitamins E, A, B, and K.

- PRP & GFC Therapy: Platelet-rich plasma (PRP) and growth factor concentrate (GFC) therapy promote tissue regeneration and can be effective in treating hair loss.

- Hair Transplant: This procedure is considered when significant hair loss has occurred, with surgeons transplanting hair follicles from the healthy scalp to the bald area.

When to Seek Professional Help for Hair Fall?

If your hair loss is persistent, patchy, or accompanied by symptoms like redness or itching, it's advisable to consult a certified dermatologist or plastic surgeon for a thorough assessment and individualized treatment plan.

Stress-related hair loss is a common problem, but understanding its types, causes, and treatment techniques can help restore hair and confidence. Embracing a healthy lifestyle, managing stress effectively, and exploring reliable therapies are all part of the appropriate strategy. If in doubt, seek professional advice from a dermatologist on your hair loss journey.