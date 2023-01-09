topStoriesenglish
WINTER FASHION WARDROBE

Five biggest and hottest fashion trends of winters 2023

Street fashion trends for November and December 2022 include large slacks, gender-neutral shapes, and jackets lined with fur and fleece. The focus for winter 2023 will be on comfort and oversized statement pieces. Think green or canary yellow with more conventional winter black, grey, brown, tan, or olive for a splash of colour this season. Let's fashion ready!

Jan 09, 2023

Winter fashion: Thigh-high boots can help keep miniskirts and denim shorts in rotation, while gothic and leather outfits will stand out for individuals who wish to push the limits of fashion a little farther. Bags tend to be tiny, colourful, and worn crossbody. Also in style are vests and cargo pants with an industrial feel. Comfortable chunky oxfords, sneakers, or even a pair of stunning tall boots would be perfect. 

Here are some winter 2023 street style trends to explore.

1. Corsets

On the fashion shows of all big fashion brands like Versace, Dior, Balenciaga, Balmain, and other designers, corsets were predominant. Celebrities are spotted wearing corsets with crop sweaters and cardigans throughout the winter to make the outfit more seasonally appropriate.

2. Knee-High boots

Celebrities and fashion designers alike are embracing sky-high boots that reach their thighs and beyond! While some choose to wear their boots with dresses or maxi skirts for added drama, others choose to skip bottoms entirely and wear their boots with nothing but a jacket.

3. Shearling bags

The vintage style of bags is getting the winter touch by switching out their leather exteriors for fur or shearling, typically in white.

4. Strong padded shoulders

Blazers and blazer dresses are undoubtedly kicking things up a notch, whether it's with padded shoulders or angular, pointed shoulders.
Strong shoulders have been popularised by Balmain for some time now, but this season, Versace, Louis Vuitton, and Dolce & Gabbana also adopted the look.

5. Leather-on-Leather

The majority of designers showcased everything from leather shackets to blazers to midi skirts to maxi trench coats while sticking to traditional colours like brown and black.

