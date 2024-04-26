Skin and hair are among the most significant parts of our bodies. We might not have an elaborate skin care regimen or spend extra time and effort on our hair. However, eating enough protein and nutrients every day can pay off handsomely. Taking good care of both will improve your overall well-being.

In an exclusive interaction with Zee News English, Mihir Gadani, Co-founder, OZiva shares secrets on health, wellness, and beauty. Today, we delve into the world of plant-based ingredients, skincare tips, the role of nutrition in women's fitness and much more. Read on as we explore the secrets to healthy hair, glowing skin, and overall well-being.

1. Can you discuss any specific plant-based ingredients that are particularly effective for improving hair quality?

Health is a multifaceted concern, but certain plant-based ingredients offer hope for bolstering hair health. SesZenBio, a unique fusion of Sesbania Bispinosa leaves and zinc, emerges as a standout candidate with scientific backing. Recent research showcased remarkable outcomes: participants using SesZenBio witnessed a notable surge in both hair density (25%) and diameter (28%), indicative of visibly thicker and fuller hair.

This enhancement extends beyond mere aesthetics, as the study also unveiled a considerable increase in keratin production (76% of volunteers), a pivotal protein for hair structure, resulting in stronger and more resilient locks.

Moreover, SesZenBio seems to enhance nutrient delivery to hair follicles, as evidenced by a 27% spike in serum ferritin levels, responsible for storing iron essential for hair growth. Elevated ferritin levels imply improved nutrient availability for hair follicles, fostering healthier hair growth. Alongside these tangible benefits, participants reported subjective enhancements in hair quality: smoother texture, heightened shine, and improved scalp condition.

With the significant augmentation in hair density and diameter, SesZenBio emerges as a promising plant-based solution for promoting comprehensive hair health.

2. Are there any specific tips or recommendations for individuals looking to incorporate special ingredients into their skincare regimen?

Yes. Firstly, it would be wise to research plant-based extracts that address your concerns, like wrinkles or dryness. For scientifically validated options, you can consider SesZenBio and CollabZen. SesZenBio, for example, has been clinically studied and shown promise in improving hair health. Always patch-test new ingredients, especially plant-based ones, before full application.

Remember, a well-rounded routine is essential, so cleanse regularly, moisturize daily, and don't forget sunscreen! If you have underlying skin conditions or questions, consult a dermatologist for a personalized plan. Clinically proven ingredients like SesZenBio and CollabZen offer an extra layer of confidence. These ingredients have undergone scientific studies to demonstrate effectiveness, potentially boosting your skincare results. While further research may be needed on some ingredients regarding long-term effects, clinically proven options provide a valuable benchmark.

3. How do clean proteins, green tea, and flaxseeds contribute to women's overall fitness and wellness?

Women's fitness and wellness depend on a delicate balance. Clean protein, green tea, and flaxseeds offer a powerful trio to support this equilibrium. Lean protein sources like fish, legumes, and tofu require more energy for digestion, boosting metabolism and aiding weight management. Additionally, protein helps regulate hormones, promoting satiety and reducing cravings. Green tea steps in with its antioxidant punch.

The catechins in green tea, particularly EGCG, combat free radicals and may even slightly increase metabolic rate and fat burning. The small amount of caffeine provides a natural energy lift without the jitters. Flaxseeds add another layer of benefit. Rich in fibre, they promote digestive health and contribute to a feeling of lightness. Furthermore, the alpha-linolenic acid (ALA) in flaxseeds may help lower bad cholesterol while supporting good cholesterol levels.

Flaxseed's omega-3, 6, and 9 fatty acids contribute to healthy skin, heart function, and joints. While further research may be needed, incorporating these elements into a balanced diet rich in whole foods can significantly enhance a woman's overall well-being.

4. What role does collagen play in maintaining skin health and combating signs of ageing?

Collagen, the body's most abundant protein, plays a critical role in maintaining youthful skin. It forms a supportive network within the skin, providing structure and elasticity. This network keeps skin firm and plump, preventing wrinkles and sagging as we age. Collagen also aids in fibroblast function, the cells responsible for producing collagen and other skin components.

Adequate collagen levels promote healthy cell renewal and repair. As collagen production naturally declines after our early 20s, visible signs of ageing like wrinkles and dryness emerge. Collagen's ability to retain moisture in the skin keeps it hydrated and contributes to a healthy glow. While research on collagen supplements is ongoing, the science behind collagen's role in skin health is well-established.

5. Does a good skincare, haircare, and diet contribute to the overall health and wellness of women?

A well-rounded approach to skincare, haircare, and diet significantly impacts a woman's overall health and wellness. Skincare and haircare routines act as the first line of defence, protecting these tissues from external damage caused by pollution, UV rays, and harsh chemicals. This not only prevents visible damage but also promotes a healthy overall condition.

Furthermore, specific practices can enhance their health. For instance, incorporating collagen and glutathione supplements into a skincare routine can contribute to a radiant complexion, while haircare rich in zinc and iron or utilizing clinically proven ingredients like SesZenBio can strengthen hair and minimize breakage. Diet plays an equally important role. A balanced diet rich in essential vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants provides the building blocks for healthy skin, hair, and overall well-being.

Iron deficiency, for example, can manifest as hair loss, while adequate protein intake is crucial for maintaining strong hair and promoting healthy skin cell turnover. By combining a good skincare and haircare routine with a balanced diet, women can support their health and wellness from the inside out.