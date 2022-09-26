Get Festive Ready With these Homemade Face Packs

New Delhi: The season of festivals is around the corner. Navratri has already begun and soon, we will be celebrating Dussehra and Diwali too. However, we absolutely are not festive-ready yet. While it is true that there are multiple options out there and you can just simply visit salon for some pampering, it should also be noted that there are many people who still rely on home remedies. Well, worry not. We have got you covered as here in this story, we have compiled the list of the home remedies for those who do not want to step out but want to have glowing skin this festive season.

Take a look at these beauty treatments that will help you have flawless skin and smooth glow.

Coffee Face Mask

Coffee is a great ingredient for healthy skin and healthy hair as well. It has all the antioxidants that are needed to protect the skin from free radicals and thus, has the ability to make the skin smooth and bright. Since it regulates cell re-growth which further helps in retaining hydration (increased collagen) and increasing skin elasticity, it works wonders on the skin.

You simply need to add the powdered coffee with neem oil. Keep it aside for 15 minutes. Apply the pack on your face and neck. After 15 minutes, wash your face with warm water.

Avocado Face Pack

Avocado is a wonder ingredient. Not only it makes your heart and overall health better but works like a magic when your skin health is considered. It contains fats, compounds, and vitamins that repairs the skin. If you want to protect your skin from sun damage, inflammation and breakouts, avocado face masks can help.

For this mask, you have to take a smooth paste of avocado. Add Besan and olive oil to it. Mix it to form a paste like a mask. Apply the face pack on your skin and leave it for 5-10 minutes. Wash your face using lukewarm water and avoid soaps.

Gram Flour, Turmeric and Milk face pack

This face pack is one of the most admired beauty secrets which has its roots in Ayurveda. Wishing for a golden glow this festive season? Then, this face pack is all you need. To make this pack, mix two tablespoons of gram flour, less than half teaspoon of turmeric powder and milk to form a smooth paste. Apply on your face and neck and keep it for 15 minutes.

Banana and Milk face pack

For a genuine festive ready look, your skin needs to be nourished enough to not look dull. But how to add the golden glow to your skin? Well, here’s the solution. Take a banana and mash it. Add a little milk so that a paste can be formed. Apply an even layer over the face and neck and rinse off with water after few minutes.