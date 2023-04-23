Haircare Routine: 7 Easy Summer Hair Styling Hacks You Must Try

Summer can be a fun and exciting time, but it can also be tough on your hair. The combination of heat, humidity, and exposure to sunlight and chlorine can leave your hair looking and feeling dry, frizzy, and damaged. A healthy hair routine not only helps to keep your hair looking good but also helps to maintain the overall health of your scalp. Proper hair care routines can also prevent hair breakage, improve hair texture, and increase hair growth.

In this fast-paced world, taking care of your hair can often feel like a luxury, but it's crucial to take the time to pamper your hair during the summer months. Hence, it’s time to switch up your hair care routine and that’s where hair styling tools come to the rescue. From hair straighteners to curling tongs, there are plenty of tools that can help you achieve your desired look and protect your hair at the same time.

Sonal Hankare, Head of Marketing and Communications, Ikonic Professional, shares tips on some styling tool hacks to revamp your summer hair routine.

Also read: Summer Haircare: At Home Hair Spa Tips For Healthy Locks

7 Ways To Revamp Your Summer Hair Routine With Styling Tool Hacks

Use A Heat-Protectant Spray

Before using any heat styling tool, make sure to apply a heat protectant spray. This will help to reduce heat damage and keep your hair looking healthy and shiny.

Go For Multi-Functional Tools

Investing in multi-functional tools can save you time and money. Look for hair styling tools that can straighten, curl, and add waves to your hair, all in one device.

Use A Diffuser Attachment On Your Hair Dryer

If you have curly hair, using a diffuser attachment on your hair dryer can help to define your curls and reduce frizz. Make sure to use a low heat setting to avoid heat damage.

Create Beachy Waves With A Flat Iron

You don't need a curling tong to achieve beachy waves. A flat iron can do the job just as well. Simply twist small sections of hair before running the flat iron over them. This will create natural-looking waves that are perfect for summer.

Blow-Dry Your Hair In Section

When blow-drying your hair, it's important to do it in sections. This will help to ensure that every strand of hair is dry and styled properly. Use a round brush to create volume and add shape to your hair.

Using Hair Clips For Sectioning

Hair clips can be a lifesaver when it comes to styling your hair. Use them to section your hair and keep it out of the way while you work on different parts.

Finish With Hair Oil Or Serum

To add shine and reduce frizz, finish your summer hairstyle with hair oil or serum. Apply a small amount to the ends of your hair and work your way up.

In conclusion, hair styling tools can be a great addition to your summer hair care routine. By following these styling tool hacks, you can achieve a variety of hairstyles while protecting your hair from damage. Remember to always use a heat protectant spray and to choose multi-functional tools to save time and money. With these tips, you'll be able to revamp your summer hair routine in no time.