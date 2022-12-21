Holiday skincare: 7 Skincare secrets you must know for glowing skin this Xmas

Christmas skincare routine: For a healthy, seasonal glow, a good skin care regimen is necessary. Utilize a skincare item with a high sustained growth factor concentration regularly to improve the protective capabilities of your skin. Holidays can take a toll on our skin and make it easily dehydrated, especially if you live somewhere with a drier climate.

Use a high-quality moisturising serum or gel and drink lots of water to maintain skin clear of fine lines and blemishes. Increase your intake of antioxidants by consuming a lot of fresh fruits and vegetables.

The good news is that following the right steps in your skincare routine will help you keep your skin hydrated and radiant.

Here are 7 tips to follow for supple radiant skin this holiday season:

1. Cleansing

By washing your skin in the morning, you can get off to a good start. This will prepare your skin for applying full-face holiday makeup while also preventing breakouts on your skin.

2. Prime with skin benefits

Choose a primer that will help you apply your makeup more effectively and help your skin at the same time to ensure that your holiday makeup lasts all day.

3. Don't skip lip balm

Holiday preparations often involve spending time outside for winter activities, and the freezing air can lead to dry, chapped lips.

4. Remember to take your makeup off

No matter how late it is or how exhausted you are, it is essential that you remove your makeup before bed. If you think it will be helpful, prepare ahead of time and place a bottle of micellar water for removing makeup and your skin moisturiser beside your bedside table.

5. Hydrate as much as possible

Alcohol can harm the appearance of your skin, yet the holidays are the ideal time to indulge in a few extra cocktails. In order to stay hydrated, make sure to sip water in between glasses of wine or cocktails.

6. Detoxify your skin

Detoxify your skin with healthy juices and smoothies with natural ingredients for a natural glow. When you have a healthy gut your skin will grow from within. Try the best- carrot, apple and beetroot juice/smoothie.

7. Apply vitamin C

Use a daily vitamin C serum as part of your routine to fight dull, tired skin and help skin glow throughout the holidays.

