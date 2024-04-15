However, the key to preserving this coveted style lies in understanding the dos and don'ts of maintenance. Let's delve into the essential tips that will help you maintain your keratin-treated hair's brilliance.

Maintaining keratin-smoothened hair requires dedication and a tailored care routine. By following these dos and don'ts, you can prolong the life of your keratin treatment and enjoy beautifully smooth, frizz-free hair that turns heads wherever you go. So, Raghav Bhambri, Owner of Toni&Guy (North and West India) shares tips to pamper your locks with love and revel in the glory of your radiant mane.

Dos:

Choose the Right Hair Products:

Opt for sulfate-free shampoos and conditioners specifically formulated for keratin-treated hair. These gentle formulations effectively cleanse without stripping away the keratin coating, ensuring long-lasting results. Additionally, incorporate a hydrating mask or conditioner infused with keratin to nourish and strengthen your strands.

Embrace Regular Deep Conditioning Treatments:

Indulge your hair in weekly deep conditioning sessions to replenish moisture and maintain its smooth texture. Look for products enriched with natural oils such as argan oil or coconut oil to enhance hydration and promote hair health. Apply the conditioner generously, focusing on the mid-lengths to ends, and leave it on for an extended period to maximize its benefits.

Minimize Heat Styling:

Limit the use of heat styling tools to prevent damage and preserve your keratin treatment. When styling, opt for low to medium heat settings and always apply a heat protectant spray beforehand. Consider embracing heatless hairstyles like air-drying or overnight braids to minimize heat exposure and maintain your hair's integrity.

Protect Your Hair from Environmental Stressors:

Shield your hair from environmental aggressors such as UV rays, pollution, and harsh weather conditions. Wear a hat or scarf when exposed to the sun for prolonged periods and use protective styling products containing UV filters. Additionally, consider applying a lightweight hair oil or serum to create a barrier against environmental pollutants and maintain shine.

Schedule Regular Trims:

Keep your hair looking fresh and healthy by scheduling regular trims every 6-8 weeks. Trimming removes split ends and prevents them from traveling up the hair shaft, ensuring that your keratin-treated hair remains smooth and sleek from root to tip.

Don'ts

Avoid Sulfate-Containing Products:

Steer clear of hair care products containing sulfates, as they can strip away the keratin coating and diminish the longevity of your treatment. Check the ingredient labels carefully and opt for sulfate-free alternatives to preserve your hair's smoothness and shine.

Say No to Over-Washing:

Refrain from over-washing your hair, as frequent shampooing can strip away natural oils and disrupt the balance of your scalp. Instead, extend the time between washes and use dry shampoo as needed to refresh your style without compromising its integrity.

Resist Rough Towel Drying:

Ditch the habit of vigorously towel-drying your hair, as it can cause friction and lead to frizz and breakage. Instead, gently pat your hair with a soft towel or microfiber cloth to absorb excess moisture, and allow it to air dry partially before styling.

Avoid Tight Hairstyles:

Avoid tight hairstyles that pull on the hair follicles, as they can weaken the strands and cause breakage, especially for keratin-treated hair. Opt for loose, gentle styles that allow your hair to breathe and move freely without strain.

Don't Skip Regular Maintenance:

Lastly, resist the temptation to skip regular maintenance appointments for touch-ups and treatments. Schedule follow-up appointments with your hairstylist every few months to refresh your keratin treatment and ensure optimal results.