International Men's Day 2022: 6 Ways for men to practice some self-care

International Men's Day 2022: Every year, November 19 is marked as International Men's Day, a day to acknowledge the value of men in society and to raise awareness of issues that affect men and boys on a global level. This day is upheld to promote the value of dedication and selflessness practised by men.

While taking care of every member of the family and performing various roles and responsibilities, men often neglect the need for practicing self-care i.e. to take care of their health and well-being. Men consider themselves as less important at times and end up not taking care of themselves because self-care has always been thought of as something practised primarily by women only and men consider such self-care practice as fancy and "too feminine" and also may not even know where to begin. But MEN you need too need a little pampering from time to time. And just like women, men also need to take care of their mental, emotional, and physical health.

So, if you are looking for ways to take care of yourself starting today. Let these self-care tips be your guide.

1. Create a night time routine

Sleep is the most important aspect of self-care, but it’s also probably the most overlooked. Establishing a nighttime routine will not only help you charge right back up but will also help you feel refreshed, maintain a healthy weight, eat well and improve energy and productivity. So, drink up some calming herbal tea, enjoy a weighted blanket and slow down the mind by reading or listening to calming music.

2. Make time for meditation

If you’re looking for one of the best self-care ideas, try meditation. Just a few minutes of meditation every day can help ease anxiety, reduce stress and improve sleep. As you become better at meditating, you’ll enjoy more benefits like- greater self-awareness, improved attention, lower blood pressure and pain control.

3. Move more

Many of us know that exercise releases endorphin that helps elevate our mood, but it doesn’t mean you have to hit the gym for hours. If you spend most of your day bent over a computer, getting up and stretching or walking for a few minutes not only gives you a break physically but can help release those same endorphins which is a good mental pause as well.

4. Whole food diet

Include plenty of fresh fruits and vegetables in your daily diet to reduce your risk of heart disease, one of the leading causes of death. Choosing a variety of different colours of foods is an easy and best way to supplement your body with the nutrients it requires the most.

5. Take care of your skin

A skincare routine helps your skin to look younger and appear fresh. It also helps prevent sun damage. Stocking up on just a few products like sunscreen, moisturizer, face wash and beard oil makes a world of difference. Plus, taking the time to pamer for your skin everyday can give you that quiet moment by yourself during a hectic day.

6. Take up journaling

While dairy writing is a something we learnt in school, journaling is most often associated with the female gender. However, that is not true and men too can and should journal if they wish to. Writing down those overwhelming thoughts at the end of the day and showing gratitute for the same can help ease the burden and help you manage your emotions better- to accept, feel and release.

7. Do what you love

Whether you enjoy sports, painting or walking in nature, make time for activities that bring you joy. Doing things you love can- boost brainpower, build confidence, give your life more meaning, increase your productivity and eventually make you happier. Indulge in these activities once a week if you are a busy man juggling multiple roles all at once.

All the men, listen up! It is okay to take care of yourself- your physical, mental and emotional health and to practise a little bit of self- care and appreciate what good you are adding into this world by teaching our sons the same.