Actress Namrata Sheth feels that during the summer months, 'less is more,' and she aims for minimal makeup while ensuring her skin remains well-hydrated. Renowned for her work in the web series 'Karmma Calling', Namrata talked about her summer skincare, haircare regime, and fitness mantra. The diva said, "My skincare regime for summer is to try and do as little as possible, keeping my skin super hydrated with lightweight serums and a lightweight sunscreen to shield me from the harsh sun. That's all I do, keep my face clean, and hydrated at all times, and avoid layering on too many products or heavy makeup, because you tend to sweat so much in the summer. So, for the summer months, I think less is more."

Regarding her DIY routine, Namrata shared: "For DIY ingredients, you can put too many cooling ingredients on your face. I grate a cucumber, with some yoghurt, and apply it to my face. Of course, we have so many natural remedies available to us that our moms and grandmothers have been doing for years, like using ubtans. I drink as much water as I can."

Namrata further shared how, because of the shooting, there is a lot of heat damage to her hair that is unfortunately 'unavoidable' in her profession. "I try to get a hair spa every month. It is a kind of investment that I have to try and make because it is the only way to balance the amount of heat that goes into my hair. So, I get a hair spa. But at home, I try to use oils on my scalp, oils that are good for hair growth and repair. I try to deep condition my hair as much as I can, and try not to use any heat on my days off," she said.

Opening up about her fitness routine, Namrata added: "I try to incorporate some sort of fitness routine every day, even if it's a short walk. I think it's really important to stay active, your mental health to stay active. I start my day by meditating for at least 30 to 40 minutes, and I think that sets a great precedent for the rest of the day. Then either I go to the gym or go to the dance class, or boxing class, something or the other to keep my body active."