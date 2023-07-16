Monsoon Skincare: 3 Natural DIY Remedies You Must Try To Get Rid Of Skin Problems

When the season of gentle showers, freshly brewed air, enchanting winds, and cascading rains bestows upon us, it also brings with it its own share of heavily laden moisture and incessant humidity, completely disrupting our skin’s oil and moisture balance. As the monsoon season approaches, it's crucial to adjust our skincare routine to combat the challenges brought on by the rainy weather.

With increased humidity and potential skin issues like breakouts and dullness, a targeted approach becomes essential. Our skin is in a constant state of change where it is attacked by the transitioning weather conditions and this reinforces the need to make changes in our skincare routine to keep up with the misty climes.

Dinyar Workingboxwalla, Skin Guru and Co-Founder, of Beauty by BiE shares natural skincare remedies to address common skin issues. Here are a few that will maintain the skin’s oil-secreting balance, and moisture, and safeguard the skin from rising humidity and dampness.



cre Trending Stories

Also read: Monsoon Skincare Guide: How To Protect And Nourish Your Skin During Rainy Days

Monsoon Skincare DIYs: Natural Skincare Remedies You Must Try

1. Hydrating Papaya Face Mask

This DIY face pack ousts skin dryness caused due to imbalance in the sebum

production.

Ingredient Requirements:

- Papaya

- Honey

- Milk

Instructions:

- Peel the skin of half a papaya. Slice it and mash it in a bowl.

- Mix some honey and milk into the same bowl and make a paste to a consistency of your liking.

- Gently apply the paste all over your face and leave it on for 10-15 minutes.

- Rinse your face with lukewarm water and experience the instant dose of lightweight hydration and plumpness that follows!

2. Balancing Multani Mitti Face Mask

Multani mitti and turmeric powder have been ancient household names in the Ayurvedic skincare realm. Known for their antibacterial, antifungal, and healing properties, these acne-combating ingredients are great picks for your monsoon skincare routine.

Ingredient Requirements:

- Organic Turmeric Powder or Multani Mitti

- Rose Water or Milk

Instructions:

- Take some turmeric powder or multani mitti powder in a bowl.

- Mix it with some nourishing rose water or milk and make a paste to a consistency of your liking.

- Gently apply the paste all over your face and leave it on for 15-20 mins.

- Rinse off the paste with lukewarm water and follow it up with a toner or rose water to rebalance your skin’s pH.

- Use once a week to keep your skin clear and blemish-free.

3. Colloidal Oatmeal Exfoliator

Exfoliation is crucial during the rainy season to slough off dead skin cells, stubborn oils, and dirt buildup. It helps you resurface newer layers of skin and pulls out all the impurities embedded in your deepest dermal layers without clogging pores with any new bacteria.

Ingredient Requirements:

- Finely granulated oatmeal powder

- Organic Honey

Instructions:

- Take some oatmeal granules in a bowl and mix with two tablespoons of honey.

- Stir the mixture well and refrigerate it for half an hour.

- Apply the pack on your face and gently rub it in circular motions for a few minutes without tugging or pulling your skin.

- Rinse off the scrub with lukewarm water and reveal smoother skin.

- Follow this step at least once a week for soft skin that won’t stop glowing!

The downpour of monsoon should not meddle with your skin’s natural glow, strength, and regenerative capabilities. This bacteria breeding season should urge us to take extra care of our skin and protect it from all the dust, grime, dirt, infections, and viruses lingering out there. But, balance is key.

Along with the extra TLC, relish the sweet scent of freshly dampened soil, the dewy breeze, luscious greenery, and the droplets of rain on your skin. Follow these tips, DIYs, remedies, and tricks during the monsoon season, with a side of some hot piping samosas!