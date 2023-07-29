trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2641997
NATIONAL LIPSTICK DAY

National Lipstick Day: 7 Must Have Lipstick Shades For Women

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Pallavi Mehra|Last Updated: Jul 29, 2023, 01:19 PM IST

Image for representation (Image Credits: Pexels)

National Lipstick Day is a celebration of one of the most iconic makeup products in the beauty industry. Lipsticks come in a myriad of shades, each offering a unique touch to a woman's look. The key to finding the perfect lipstick shade lies in considering your skin undertone.

Cool-toned individuals generally suit blue-based lipsticks, while warm-toned individuals look great with orange-based shades. Neutral undertones can pull off a wide range of colors. To help you curate your lipstick collection, we've compiled a list of seven essential shades that every woman must have in her makeup arsenal.

With these seven essential lipstick shades in your beauty collection, you'll be ready to conquer any occasion with confidence and style. Happy National Lipstick Day!

National Lipstick Day: 7 Must-Have Lipstick Shades

Classic Red

A true red lipstick is a timeless essential. It exudes confidence and sophistication, making it suitable for both formal occasions and everyday wear. Whether you opt for a blue-toned or orange-toned red, this shade is a showstopper that complements all skin tones.

Nude

A versatile nude lipstick is a must-have for any makeup collection. It enhances your natural lip color, making it perfect for subtle daytime looks or when paired with a bold eye makeup. Find a nude shade that matches your skin tone for a seamless finish.

Pink

Pink lipsticks come in a variety of shades, from soft pastels to vibrant fuchsias. A pink lipstick adds a touch of femininity and youthfulness to your look. Lighter pinks work well for casual outings, while deeper shades can elevate your appearance for an evening event.

Plum/Berry

For a bold and dramatic look, a plum or berry lipstick is a go-to option. This shade adds depth and intensity to your lips, making them a standout feature. It's a fantastic choice for fall and winter, but you can rock it year-round with confidence.

Coral/Orange

Embrace the warmth of summer with a coral or orange lipstick. This vibrant shade brings an instant glow to your face and complements various skin tones. It's a fun and energetic color choice, perfect for brightening up any outfit.

Mauve/Rose

A mauve or rose lipstick strikes the perfect balance between pink and nude, making it incredibly versatile. This muted, romantic hue works well for both daytime and evening looks, adding a touch of elegance to any style.

Bold Statement Color

Lastly, don't forget to include a bold statement lipstick in your collection. Whether it's a daring purple, daring black, or a trendy blue, having a bold shade allows you to experiment and express your creativity. Use it to make a statement and add excitement to your makeup looks.

