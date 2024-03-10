Daily Haircare: 5 Natural Ways To Help Prevent Hair Loss

Most people have experimented with at-home treatments for hair loss on either themselves or their loved ones. However, natural or home-based remedies for hair loss are seldom without a doubt. Try These remedies at home.

Hot Oil Massage

Regularly massaging your scalp with heated oil—such as olive, coconut, or almond oil—can strengthen the hair roots, increase blood flow, and lessen hair loss.

Onion Juice

Due to their high sulfur content, onions may help increase blood flow to hair follicles and encourage the creation of new hair. Cut an onion into pieces and rub the juice onto your hair.

Green Tea

Antioxidants included in green tea have the potential to lessen hair loss. Make a cup of green tea, allow it to cool, then massage it into your scalp. Let it sit for one hour and then rinse.

Eggs and curd

Protein-rich foods like eggs and curd can strengthen your hair. Combine curd and eggs to make an egg mask, which you should apply to your hair and let on for 20 to 30 minutes before washing in.

Aloe Vera

Enzymes found in aloe vera can promote hair growth and reduce hair loss. Let the fresh aloe vera gel sit on your scalp for about half an hour, and then rinse it off.