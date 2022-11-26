topStoriesenglish
OG is back! Sonam Kapoor flaunts her A-game at a store launch in Delhi

Actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja attended a Nike store launch in Delhi with her husband Anand Ahuja and brother Harvardhan Kapoor. The fashion icon wore a unique outfit, check pictures here.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja the 'Fashion queen of Bollywood', flew to Delhi on 23rd December to attend a store launch event in south Delhi mall with her husband Anand Ahuja and brother Harshvardhan Kapoor. This was Sonam's first public event since welcoming her son Vayu Kapoor Ahuja and she was seen wearing designer men's wear with such charisma.

At this shoe store launch, Sonam wore a stylish yet relaxed outfit- a black turtleneck and pants with a beige jacket and skirt. Anand's ensemble too aced the winter wear game with an athleisure outfit with custom shoes. Harvardhan Kapoor wore wide-legged pants and a matching blazer with a statement man-bun.

Actor and new mother, Sonam wore a cropped trench coat with a high-turtleneck sweater and an open slit skirt over pants for the shoe store launch. Sonam's coat and the skirt were from the designer label Moschino menswear spring summer 2023 collection.

Sonam's trench coat, on the other hand, features long sleeves, notch-lapel collars, an open front, a loose fit, and drop shoulders. The skirt has an A-line shape, a button closure on the front that Sonam left open, and a self-belt at the waist.

So, if you're not quite ready to go with your favourite skirts, take a cue from Sonam and dress them up for the winter.

