Protect Your Glow: Summer Skin Care Tips To Prevent Tanning

Six skin kinds are classified by the Fitzpatrick scale, which aids in estimating how various skin types react to ultraviolet (UV) light. Indian skin is more likely to tan than foreign skin, which is more likely to get sunburned. Generally speaking, Indians have skin types 4 or 5. Type 5 rarely burns, tans well, and may be prone to photo-dermatitis. Type 4 burns less frequently and tans more easily. This scale supports customized sun protection plans. For Indian skin, avoiding tanning is crucial. Some summer skincare tips shared by Dr. Akshay Batra, Trichologist and Managing Director at Dr Batra’s® Group of Companies to prevent and help you protect your glow.

The stakes are high, as evidenced by the alarming statistic from The Lancet that heat exposure caused Indians a shocking loss of 167.2 billion potential labour hours in 2021. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded the alarm, predicting the highest temperatures to range between a sweltering 39°C and a scorching 41°C. Their latest announcement warns of a 2-4°C rise in maximum temperatures, signaling the advent of rising temperatures and intensifying heat waves across the nation. While some may perceive tan lines as a fashionable statement, they are a stark reminder of uneven sun exposure, which heightens the risk of skin diseases.

Use sunscreen

Prolonged exposure to UV rays damages the outer layer of the skin and penetrates deeper, affecting its elasticity and health. Opt for a broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher or UV+++. Diligent application and reapplication every three hours, which is crucial for maintaining optimal protection against tanning. Apply a thick coat on all exposed areas, such as the upper back, face, hands, and neck region, starting at 9:00 a.m. and reapply every three hours.

Seek shade and wear protective clothing

During midday hours, typically from late morning until mid-afternoon, seek shade and avoid direct sun exposure when it’s most intense. Wear protective clothing such as long-sleeved shirts, wide-brimmed hats, and sunglasses to shield your skin and eyes from direct exposure. Avoid sun exposure between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Hydration and nourishment

Rising temperatures and sun exposure can dehydrate and dry out your skin. To combat this, drink 8-10 glasses of water daily. Include moisture-rich foods like fruits and vegetables in your diet, such as watermelon, melon, and litchi.

Care with Homeopathy

Homeopathic remedy Ars Alb 30, 5 pills can be taken once a day to clear the tanning faster.

It’s advisable to consult a qualified Homeopath for personalized recommendations based on your specific needs. By following these tips, you can enjoy the summer while keeping your skin healthy and protected from tanning and other sun-related damage.