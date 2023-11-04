Protect Your Skin From Pollution! 5 Essential Skincare Tips To Combat Toxins In The Air

Delhi battles severe pollution for a third straight day, as the Air Quality Index (AQI) hits a concerning 504, amid worsening air quality. The pollutants that saturate the air we breathe can wreak havoc on our skin, accelerating the aging process and causing a range of dermatological issues.

According to Dr Lalitha Palle, Founder - ForMen, "Thе pollutants can wrеak havoc on our skin, accеlеrating thе aging procеss and causing a rangе of dеrmatological issuеs. Our diets present day diets, which are carb and sugar rich, as well as nutrient poor, also accelerate aging of the skin."

Step-by-Step Guide to Protect Your Skin from Pollution

Dr Lalitha shares step by step guide to skin protection during 'severe' air pollution levels.

Cleansing: Regular cleansing is the first line of defense, as it removes the grime, pollutants, and makeup that accumulate on the skin's surface, preventing them from penetrating deeper and causing damage.

Serum: Incorporating antioxidant-rich serums and creams into your daily routine is the next crucial step in fortifying your skin's natural defenses.

Sunscreen: Often referred to as the timeless guardian, acts as a fortress wall, shielding your skin from harmful UV rays.

Moisterize: Proper moisturization keeps your skin resilient and helps repair the damage caused by environmental stressors. It serves as an unsung hero, maintaining your skin's protective barrier and locking out harmful toxins.

Lifestyle choices: These play a significant role in achieving the ultimate skin.

-A diet rich in a variety of fruits and vegetables.

-Exercise enhances blood circulation, ensuring that nourishing oxygen reaches every skin cell.

-Quality sleep is when your skin regenerates and repairs itself

Daily skincare routine is not just about beauty; it's about self-defense in the battle for your skin's well-being.

Mr. Anshul Dureja, Founder of Skoho says, "Every drop of serum, every swipe of sunscreen, and every moment you devote to skincare is a declaration: you choose to fight back against pollution, safeguarding your skin's health and radiance. Your daily skincare routine isn't just self-care; it's self-defense in the battle for your skin's well-being."

Pollution can lead to early aging and exacerbate conditions like eczema and allergies, and it's essential to understand the risks. While the term "Anti-Pollution" skincare is often used for marketing, there are key ingredients that can help protect the skin to some extent.

Dr Arushi Dudeja, MBBS, MD (Dermatology), Founder, Dr. Arushi’s Skin & Hair Clinic at Aartas CliniShare shares, "Contact with the pollutants can cause formation of free radicals that are actually harmful for skin. In fact, uptake of pollutants by the skin has been reported as similar to the uptake after inhalation."

Key Ingredients for Skin Protection

Dr Arushi emphasizes the impact of pollution on the skin and the need for protection while sharing skin protection ingredients.

- Antioxidants: Ingredients like vitamin C and A, niacinamide, and others shield the skin from free radical damage.

- Sunscreens: Especially mineral-based ones, offer protection against UV rays and pollutants.

- Moisturizers: Containing ingredients like hyaluronic acid and ceramides, maintain the skin barrier to prevent pollutant penetration.