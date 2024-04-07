Pump Up The Summer Of 2024 With These Raging Hair Colour Trends

Emerging from the cocoon of winter and raring to finally let go and embrace the summer with your hair down? Think Toffee, Hazelnut, Ginger Spice, Fuchsia and Violet! No, these are not mouth-watering ice-cream flavours but the latest hair color trends that are becoming quite the rage among trendy fashionistas. Stay bang on trend by giving your mane a summer upgrade with any of these five hair colors and follow up with Ritu Vijayvergiya, Co-Founder, 2.Oh! shares some expert tips and tricks that will help you protect your locks with the right hair maintenance.

Toffee

Dying to carry off that sun-kissed glow on your mane? Toffee it is for you! This earthy brown shade beautifully enhances your highlights creating a stunning dimensional effect. Choose a baby balayage if you want the subtle, dimensional look that Zendaya has been pulling off in her upcoming movie ‘Challengers’. This low-maintenance shade subtly blends different tones and requires less frequent touch-ups which is ideal for all the busy bodies. Plus, it complements most Indian skin tones.

Rich Hazelnut Chocolate

Ever dreamed of having hair as rich and creamy as your favorite chocolate treat? Then the Rich Hazelnut Chocolate is the color for you! It adds depth and dimension to your strands, making your hair appear thicker and fuller. Hairstylists often achieve this look using a base color of espresso brown with subtle highlights throughout. Baby lights- these ultrafine highlights subtly lighten strands for a chocolaty latte-like effect that seamlessly blends with the base color. This shade is also relatively low-maintenance, as the darker base color helps hide any root growth between appointments.

Spicy Ginger Twist

Looking for something bold? Spice things up with the Ginger Spice shade, a fiery take on the classic brunette. Think Isla Fisher’s fiery locks in ‘Wedding Crashers’ but with a touch more subtlety. With an undertone of apricot or copper, this medium-toned orange-brown pops in the sun. This shade can be achieved with a variety of techniques depending on your desired level of ‘spice’. For a subtle hint of warmth, go the Balayage way adding wispy highlights throughout your hair. This is a fantastic option for those who want to make a statement without turning full-blown redheads!

Fuchsia Fury

Fuchsia has exploded onto the scene with its electrifying pink hues for a reason. This beautiful colour embodies confidence, and playfulness while also adding a quaint vintage touch.The shade needs pre-lightened hair to achieve its full vibrancy. If you have naturally black hair, you need a Plex-infused bleach. This helps restore hair elasticity, minimizing damage during the lightening process. Follow up with a shampoo formulated with blue-violet pigments to neutralise unwanted brassy tones that can emerge as the pink fades.

Violet Vibe

Unleash your inner mermaid with the enchanting allure of this deep violet shade that blends red and blue tones to create a captivating effect. Think a touch less intense than Kylie Jenner’s iconic purple locks, but just as mesmerising! Similar to the Fuchsia shade, violet requires pre-lightened hair for optimal results. More than just a passing trend, violet hair does make a bold statement but also requires a good haircare ritual. Think rich, creamy serums infused with strengthening Keratin and nourishing Argan oil to keep your hair healthy.