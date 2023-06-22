Skin Care Routine: Top 7 Secrets To Keep Your Skin Moisturised This Monsoon

Intense heat, humidity, and sudden downpours—monsoon season can wreak havoc on your skin. To combat the effects of this weather, a well-rounded skincare routine is essential. Nourishing and moisturizing your skin becomes paramount during these wet months.

The cloudy skies and misty monsoon air are a refreshing change to the scorching summer climes. But with salubrious weather, comes not-so-perfect skin. As raindrops dance upon the earth, filling the air with excitement, our skin is under insurmountable stress.

The high humidity and frequent rainfall can make our skin dry, flaky, and red. Itchiness and inflammation become common skin concerns that we end up grappling with. However, don’t fret! Amidst the downpour, all our skin needs is extra moisturisation and care to remain healthy. By incorporating a few simple steps into your daily regimen, you can achieve hydrated and radiant skin even amidst the monsoon's challenges.

Queenie Singh, holistic wellness practitioner, and founder and CEO of clean skincare brand BiE, shares her top 7 secrets to leave you with monsoon skin that shines as bright as the rain-kissed sky.

1) Hydrating Internally Is Underrated

Singh says, “Drinking an ample amount of water is vital for maintaining healthy, moisturised skin. It doesn’t matter how much moisturiser you slap on if you’re not hydrating your body from within. Balance your skin’s natural moisture barrier and prevent dryness by aiming to drink at least 8-10 glasses of water a day. Find that monotonous and boring? Add some citrus fruits and fresh herbs to your water for amped-up hydration, flavour, and detoxification benefits.”

2) Use Non-Stripping Cleansers

Singh explains it’s easy for your skin’s barrier balance to be thrown off during the monsoon season. A change in the moisture content of the air can wreak havoc on your skin if paired with a drying cleanser or face wash. Increased humidity means increased oiliness that leads to an accumulation of sebum and clogged pores. Opt for a gentle cleanser that adds lightweight hydration while it cleanses or a face wash that targets oiliness without stripping your skin’s natural oils. Look for face washes with natural ingredients that target dirt, impurities, and pollution like tea tree oil and activated bamboo charcoal to rebalance and refresh your skin.

3) Exfoliate With Care

Singh says, “Exfoliation targets dead skin cells and overall skin dullness. Gently buffing scrubs into your skin can help resurface fresher dermal layers, allowing hydration and moisturisers to penetrate the skin better. However, the rainy weather sensitises skin, so be sure to be extremely gentle or pick an exfoliator with finely granulated microparticles for a non-abrasive exfoliation experience. Mild exfoliators like roasted coffee powder, walnut powder, oatmeal, or rice bran work perfectly when used not more than twice a week.”

4) Pick Lightweight Moisturisers

Singh explains, “It’s a common misconception that you can skip moisturiser during the monsoon due to the excessive oiliness of your skin and the humidity in the air. It is imperative to keep your skin hydrated so that your dermis doesn’t overproduce sebum to counteract skin dryness. However, you can ditch the heavy-duty cold creams. Don’t suffocate your skin just to achieve suppleness. Switch to a feather-light, non-greasy moisturiser that delivers ample hydration without being comedogenic. Moisturisers with hydrating ingredients like hyaluronic acid, aloe vera, or jojoba oil will keep your skin adequately nourished.”

5) Use A Hydrating Face Mist

Singh says, “Experiencing a bout of rainfall and you forgot your umbrella? Are all your tedious layers of skincare suddenly melting off? Keep a hydrating face mist handy to instantly replenish and hydrate your skin barrier before the damage is done. Ditch the astringent toners, though. Grab a hydrating mist made out of pure, edible-grade rosewater or DIY one yourself. Cucumber mists are good too. Spritz it on whenever you need a quick pick-me-up and you’re good to go!”

6) Protect With a Natural SPF

Singh explains, “Sunscreens can tend to have multiple skin irritants in their formulations. You know what you don’t need when your skin is going through a weather transition? SPF ingredients that aren't sensitive skin friendly. Even on cloudy days, harmful UV rays can penetrate overcast skies and damage your skin. Pick sunblocks with a natural base to ensure you’re minimising synthetic ingredients. A broad-spectrum sunscreen will ensure you remain protected from UVA and UVB rays. Blue light protection is a bonus. Mineral or physical sunscreens with zinc oxide or titanium dioxide filters will cause the least amount of damage to your skin and the environment.”

7) Sheet Masks To The Rescue

Singh says, “Sheet masks are excellent ways to double down on that dose of hydration. Choose sheet masks that are free from artificial fragrances and added alcohol. To ensure this targeted treatment works, ditch the ones with toxic ingredients and opt for a simple blend of hyaluronic acid, aloe vera, peptides, or ceramides, encouraging moisture barrier replenishment and nourishment.”

That's all there is to it! Former Miss India and holistic wellness practitioner Queenie Singh shares her 7 uncomplicated tips for keeping your skin hydrated and healthy despite the raging wind, harsh rain, and sticky air. Look out for non-toxic ingredients, allow your skin to breathe, and switch to clean beauty.

Follow these guidelines carefully to enjoy the monsoon season without worrying about woeful skin. Keep in mind, prevention is always better than cure, so start following these tips today and you'll be well on your way to having beautiful, healthy skin all monsoon long!