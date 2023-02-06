Skincare 101: 4 Daily Skincare Habits You Need to Adopt in 2023

Daily skincare: Well-cared-for skin means you`ll experience less frequent breakouts, you`ll show less irritation and redness, and you`ll stave off visible signs of ageing. A solid routine will ensure you age more gracefully for the rest of your life. Most importantly, taking care of yourself is a feel-good factor.

There`s no single universal best skin-care routine because everyone`s skin is different. Instead, there are two important concepts when it comes to figuring out the right routine for you: skin type and skin concern. We are growing, evolving beings and our skin is affected by everything. Seasonal changes, climate changes, stress, age, lifestyle changes, and health issues can affect how the skin behaves and what it needs. Thus, we have to be more flexible in our daily skincare routine.

Skincare practices that you should adopt this year:

Get the basics right

Cleansing, moisturising, and applying SPF (look for at least SPF 30 and "broad spectrum" on the label) diligently are three essential steps to include in the morning. At the end of the day, it`s important to remove dirt, makeup and any other irritants that may have gotten onto the skin. You can use the same cleanser both morning and night. Add serums with ingredients like niacinamide and other antioxidants to tackle more than one skin concern. Finally, seal in hydration with a moisturiser.

Sleep, eat, and exercise

We are not alien to all of these celebrities talking about their "beauty sleep". It is the time when your body repairs itself. During sleep, your skin`s blood flow increases, and the organ rebuilds its collagen and repairs damage from UV exposure, reducing wrinkles, dark circles, and age spots. One must sleep for at least 7-9 hours every day. Good hydration is crucial for skincare. Water is essential for keeping skin supple and moisturised. By eating more fruit, vegetables, whole grains, nuts, fatty fish and legumes, you can help nourish your skin from the inside out. Exercising regularly is also helpful to maintain a healthy glow by keeping the blood circulating.

Use bio-remodelling for hyaluronic acid

Bio-remodelling injections are the latest hyaluronic acid anti-ageing treatment to promote the remodelling of ageing and sagging skin tissue and improve skin quality and skin firmness. It is injected underneath your skin, to nourish and rejuvenate from within. Unlike dermal fillers, bio-remodelling injections are not used to create volume or fullness. Instead, they work to hydrate the skin from the inside and stimulate the production of elastin and collagen, which naturally depletes as you age. This results in smoother, firmer, tighter and younger-looking skin. Profhilo is one of the trusted brands out there that offer natural, non-toxic, and patient-centric skin relief using 100 per cent hyaluronic acid. Besides the face, it can also be injected into the neck, hands and other areas with high skin laxity.

Retinol and Vitamin C

Retinol, which is essentially vitamin A in its purest form, and vitamin C are excellent ingredients for reversing signs of ageing and giving your skin a dewy glow. Retinol helps reverse the signs of ageing and increases the cell renewal process to prevent and reduce the appearance of wrinkles, fine lines, age spots, and pigmentation. On the other hand, vitamin C is a storehouse of antioxidants. It reduces the damage caused by free radicals and has anti-inflammatory, hydrating, and moisturising properties. It`s best to use a product with Vitamin C in the morning and keep the retinol for nighttime.

Good things come to those who wait and that includes skincare routines. Sometimes it can take weeks for skin care products to start making noticeable changes, so stick with it and give your body time to adjust to your new beauty routine. If you experience a rash, redness, or pain with any product, or are not feeling good about your skin, it is important to consult a dermatologist.