Smart Skincare Choices For Summer - Key Tips

As the days grow longer and the sun shines brighter, many of us eagerly embrace the warmth of summer. However, the need for diligent skincare comes with the joys of outdoor activities and beach vacations. Before diving into skin care tips, it's essential to understand the damaging effects of the sun's ultraviolet (UV) rays. Prolonged exposure to UV radiation can lead to many skin concerns, including sunburn and premature ageing.

"One of the most effective ways to shield your skin from sun damage is sunscreen. Look for a broad-spectrum sunscreen with a high SPF (Sun Protection Factor) rating to ensure comprehensive protection against both UVA and UVB rays. Apply sunscreen generously to all exposed areas of skin, including your face, neck, and ears, and remember to reapply every two hours, especially if you're swimming or sweating," says Mansi Sharma, founder of The Honest Tree by Boddess.

Hydration is key. Summer heat can take a toll on your skin, leading to dehydration and a loss of moisture. Mansi recommends to combat the heat by staying hydrated from the inside out. She says, "Drink plenty of water throughout the day to keep your skin hydrated and plump. Additionally, incorporate hydrating skincare products into your routine, such as lightweight moisturizers and serums formulated with hyaluronic acid or glycerin."

While sunscreen provides crucial protection, it's not the only line of defence against the sun's rays. "Consider covering up with lightweight, breathable clothing, hats, and sunglasses to provide additional protection for your skin and eyes. Opt for tightly woven fabrics and dark colours for optimal sun protection," adds Mansi. "When possible, seek shade during the sun's peak hours, typically between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. This is when UV radiation is at its strongest, increasing the risk of sunburn and skin damage. Take breaks from direct sunlight by relaxing under a beach umbrella or finding shelter in a shaded area."

The founder of The Honest Tree by Boddess also suggests that while selecting skincare products for summer, opt for formulations that cater to the specific needs of sun-exposed skin. Mansi says, "Look for products enriched with antioxidants like vitamins C and E, which help neutralize free radicals generated by UV exposure. Incorporating a gentle exfoliant into your routine can also help slough off dead skin cells, revealing a fresh, radiant complexion."

Even with the best precautions, sunburns can still occur. If you find yourself with a sunburn, treat your skin with care to promote healing and reduce discomfort. According to Mansi, taking cool showers or applying cold compresses to soothe the skin, and reaching for moisturizers containing aloe vera or chamomile can help alleviate inflammation.

As you embrace the warmth and beauty of summer, remember to prioritise your skin's health and protection. By making smart skincare choices, including the diligent use of sunscreen, staying hydrated, and seeking shade when needed, you can chase the sun without compromising your skin's well-being. With these tips in mind, you can enjoy all that summer has to offer while keeping your skin radiant and healthy.