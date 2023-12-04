Sonam Kapoor To Deepika Padukone: Bollywood Inspired Winter Outfits You Must Have

Winter will officially arrive in a few weeks when the temperature drops and you pull your coats and woolies out of storage. Now that the season is slowly approaching, it's time to update our clothes again.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

Checks are a fantastic way to improve one's mood and, of course, a fashion statement that never goes wrong. And no one can demonstrate the need for this kind of investment more than style icon Sonam Kapoor. She casually pairs a camel-brown overcoat with a checked co-ord outfit.

Priyanka Chopra

Because of her extensive jacket collection, Priyanka always looks great for winter. A shearing-style jacket made of suede-like material is what you should wear if you want to seem as stylish as her. Shearling coats in the aviator design are always a hit with rock stars.

Janhvi Kapoor

Jackets have always been a classic piece of clothing. The grey-brown fur that Janhvi chose creates a stylish and comfortable look. Choose synthetic fur jackets instead of real ones because the former are very costly and it might be difficult to determine whether the fur was obtained responsibly.

Sara Ali Khan

Parka jackets provide body protection from the weather by having an insulated filling and a slightly longer length. This winter, try Sara Ali Khan's style for a chic, laid-back, and comfortable look. Her parka has a stylish black-and-white colour scheme with graphic text on it.

Ananya Panday

What you get when a coat and a jacket fall deeply in love is a blazer. I'm kidding! However, although they seem more like a longer, slightly casual coat, they do offer all the functionality of a jacket. This winter, Ananya Panday's paid blazer is the ideal ensemble for a chilly breakfast.

Shraddha Kapoor

Over the past few years, puffer coats have evolved from utilitarian jackets to fashion statements. These days, oversized puffers are a girl's must-have for the winter. With the new season upon us, everyone from Hailey Bieber to Kylie Jenner is wearing it. To achieve the desired it-girl look, try Shraddha's puffer.

Deepika Padukone

With this brown, oversized leather jacket, Deepika Padukone exuded an extreme amount of rocker chic. There's nothing quite like the warmth of a leather-brown jacket.