Summer DIY Haircare Mask For Every Hair Type

Summer can be tough on your hair, but you don't need fancy products to keep it healthy. Try these simple DIY hair masks shared by Luca Piatteli, Founder, of Luca Piattelli Luxury Salon using ingredients from your kitchen to keep your locks looking great all season long.

1. Avocado Moisturizing Mask

Avocados have natural oils that are great for dry or brittle hair. Mash half a ripe avocado with two tablespoons of coconut oil and one tablespoon of honey. Apply the mixture to damp hair concentrating on the ends and leave on for 30 minutes before rinsing well.

2. Banana and Honey Nourishing Mask

Bananas contain vitamins and minerals that help repair damaged hair while adding moisture and shine with honey. Blend one ripe banana with one tablespoon of honey until smooth then apply this mixture to clean wet hair leaving it for 20-30 minutes before rinsing out using lukewarm water.

3. Aloe Vera Soothing Mask

If you’ve spent too much time in the sun, chances are your strands feel parched and brittle right now. That’s where aloe vera comes in handy – it has cooling properties as well as being super hydrating so perfect after-sun care! Just remove some gel from an aloe leaf pop straight onto your scalp & down through those thirsty ends if possible; leave sitting around for about 15-20 mins then wash off with shampoo.

4. A mask to balance yogurt and lemon juice with oily hair

The combination of yogurt and lemon can help restore natural oils to an over-active scalp if you battle with greasy locks. Blend 1/2 cup of plain yoghurt and the juice from one lemon together before massaging into wet hair; leave on for up to thirty minutes then rinse well with warm water.

5. Weak Hair Strengthening Mask made from Eggs & Olive Oil

Eggs contain plenty of protein which strengthens individual strands while preventing them from breaking easily as does olive oil – mix in equal proportions, whisk until combined thoroughly next apply this mixture onto clean damp tresses leaving for half an hour before washing off using cool H20.

6. Frizzy Hair Reviving Mask Coconut Milk based

Coconut milk is an excellent natural moisturizer that can be used to tame frizz and make your hair shiny too. Mix half a cupful of coconut milk with two tablespoons full of honey then slather it all over clean wet locks; let sit on for twenty or more minutes before rinsing out completely using lukewarm water.

7. Refreshing Cucumber and Mint Mask for an Annoying Scalp

In this sweltering summer, if you have a swollen scalp, we’ve got you covered. Just put on a cucumber mint mask. Blend one-half of a peeled cucumber with about a handful of fresh mint until liquified or smooth in texture. Apply the mixture onto the head massaging gently then let sit for roughly 15-20 minutes before rinsing off using cool water.

Keep your tresses looking their best all season long with these easy homemade hair masks. Try out different recipes so that you can find what works well for your hair type; don’t forget to take care of yourself too often – healthy, beautiful hair needs some TLC!