Summer Style Guide For College Students: Beat The Heat With Cool, Easy-Breezy Trends

It's summer in India and it's time to shed all those heavyweight fabrics for breathable, comfortable ones in pretty, vibrant prints that will reflect your easy-breezy mood. While temperatures soar, summer brings with it endless possibilities when it comes to fashion, especially for college students. So whether you're hitting the beach, lounging by the pool or attending classes on campus, here's your ultimate guide to looking cooler than ever this summer, presented by Amar Pawar, Chief Fashion Designer & Co-founder of Powerlook - an exclusive street fashion menswear brand.

How To Ace The Summer Look With Style

Amar Pawar shares the following tips for summer fashion for youngsters:

1. Lighten Up Your Wardrobe: First things first, it's time to shed those heavy layers and embrace light, breathable fabrics. Opt for cotton, knitted or structured clothes that allow your skin to breathe and keep you feeling cool and comfortable all day long. From breezy crochet shirts to baggy-fit cargos, choose pieces that offer both style and function in the summer heat. Pawar advises, "In summer, it's all about choosing fabrics that keep you cool while still looking stylish. Embrace lighter colours and breathable materials to stay comfortable and on-trend."

2. Embrace Vibrant Colours And Prints: Summer is the perfect time to inject some fun and personality into your wardrobe with vibrant colours and playful prints. Swap out those dull neutrals for bold hues like sunny yellows, ocean blues and tropical greens. Experiment with statement-making patterns like quirky prints, oversized drop shoulders or puff waffle sleeve designs to add a pop of personality to your look. "Amp up your style quotient by incorporating vibrant colours and eye-catching prints into your summer wardrobe," suggests Pawar. "Don't be afraid to mix and match bold patterns for a look that's uniquely you."

3. Keep It Casual With Lightweight Layers: When it comes to summer dressing, less is often more. Embrace a laid-back, casual vibe by layering lightweight pieces for effortless style. Think breathable tees, relaxed-fit shorts, and lightweight jackets or oversized shirts for those cooler evenings. Keep your look relaxed and effortlessly cool with easy-to-wear pieces that transition seamlessly from day to night. "Layering is key to mastering summer style," says Pawar. "Pair a printed tee with baggy fit pants and top it off with a structured overshirt for a versatile and on-trend look."

4. Don't Forget The Accessories: No summer look is complete without the right accessories to tie it all together. Elevate your style game with statement sunglasses, a stylish hat or a lightweight scarf to add a touch of flair to your outfit. Don't be afraid to experiment with accessories to add personality and polish to your look, whether you're hitting the beach or heading to class. "Invest in a pair of stylish sunglasses or a classic straw hat to add instant cool factor to your look,” suggests Amar Pawar.