Summer Survival Guide: Simple Skin And Hair Care Tips For Hot Weather

As the summer season approaches and the temperature continues to rise, our skin and hair suffer from extensive heat damage and are stripped off of their natural moisture, leaving the skin dry and damaged and hair brittle and dull. From sunburns to frizz, there are a variety of problems to face when one wants hydrated skin and lustrous locks during the season. If you wish to keep your skin and hair healthy then this complete guide of expert tips will help you to navigate through the summer months.

During summer our skin’s exposure to the sun’s harmful rays is maximum. This is when the de-tan face mask becomes a vital component of the skincare routine for restoring the skin’s natural glow. Ms. Sakshi Kumari, Beauty Expert, Orgatre says, "A good de-tan face mask must contain powerful ingredients like charcoal, green tea and chamomile. Charcoal easily removes pollutants, while green tea reduces inflammation and chamomile has a soothing effect on the skin. When selecting the right de-tan mask look for these ingredients as they are highly effective in reversing sun damage and help in maintaining healthy glowing skin throughout summer." Here are summer skin and hair care tips listed by Ms. Sakshi Kumari:

SPF Body Lotion: Ultimate Shield Against Sun

To distinguish a good SPF-containing body lotion amongst other options you must look for the ones that protect against both UVA and UVB rays. The presence of components such as zinc oxide or titanium dioxide is an added benefit as they provide protection from sun damage. Other important factors to consider when choosing the best SPF body lotion are properties like the lightweight formula as it will absorb quickly into the skin, non-comedogenic so it won't clog pores and provide protection throughout the day.

Make Your Hair Heat Wave Ready

In these hot and humid months, it is essential to incorporate proper hair care routines and habits to protect your hair from the heat and maintain those luscious locks. Rinsing your hair with lukewarm water is a good start as it seals the cuticles and prevents moisture loss. Apart from this, use hydrating shampoos and conditioners to retain moisture, followed by a leave-in conditioner to give that extra protection against sun damage. You can reduce UV exposure by styling your hair in braids or bun. Covering your hair with a scarf or hat is also beneficial as it provides extra protection against the scorching heat. Apart from this, regular trimming of hair to avoid split ends and monthly deep conditioning treatments are all you require to flaunt those luscious locks throughout this summer.

Summer Struggles: Tips To Keep Your Skin and Hair Healthy

The most common issues during this season are dehydration, sunburn, frizzy hair, oily skin and clogged pores. It doesn't matter how stubborn these issues are they can still be managed by making some lifestyle changes and fostering new habits like, staying hydrated, re-applying sunscreen throughout the day, choosing lightweight and anti-pore clogging skincare products and incorporating hydrating masks and serums into your skincare routine. Let's not forget the hair also suffers from heat damage and using anti-frizz products is a good way to protect them. It is always better to cover your hair when going outdoors.

Vitamin C To Enhance Skin and Hair Care Routine

The addition of Vitamin C-enriched skin and hair care products is an essential boost in enhancing the effectiveness of every beauty regimen. Vitamin C reduces hyperpigmentation and promotes collagen synthesis. Additionally, it has antioxidant and skin-brightening properties. When applied to hair, Vitamin C stimulates blood circulation in the scalp which strengthens hair follicles and protects them against environmental damage resulting in more vibrant and healthy locks. The magical benefits of Vitamin C will help you achieve that glowing skin and lustrous hair you have always desired.