Unlock Radiance: Practice The Ultimate Pre-Workout Skincare Routine In 3 Simple Steps

In conversation with Zee News English, Dr. Nishita Ranka, Dermatologist, Medical Director & Founder of Dr. Nishita'a Clinic for Skin, Hair & Aesthetics.

"As a dermatologist, I can't emphasize enough the importance of a pre-workout skincare routine to help you achieve that post-workout radiance. Working out is great for your body and mind, but sweat and friction can wreak havoc on your skin if you're not careful, says Dr Nishita.

So, let's get you sorted with a simple yet effective routine.

Step 1: Gentle Cleanser

Begin with a sulfate-free, gentle cleanser to remove impurities without disrupting your skin’s natural barrier. Use lukewarm water for the cleanse and make sure to pat your face dry gently. A gentle cleanser maintains your skin's pH balance, which can be particularly beneficial when you’re going to sweat.

Step 2: Lightweight Moisturizer

Apply a lightweight, non-comedogenic moisturizer that contains hyaluronic acid. This ingredient can retain immense amounts of water, providing your skin with hydration without making it greasy. An intact skin barrier is crucial during workouts to prevent irritation from sweat and friction.

Step 3: Mineral Sunscreen

Opt for a mineral sunscreen that contains zinc oxide or titanium dioxide, especially if you'll be exercising outdoors. These ingredients provide broad-spectrum UVA/UVB protection and are less likely to irritate when you sweat.

Make sure to apply a generous amount for full coverage, and if your workout exceeds an hour, consider a water-resistant formulation for prolonged protection. The sunscreen should have an SPF of at least 30 for effective defence against sun damage.

Optional: Hair Control

Tie your hair back and, if needed, use a moisture-wicking headband to prevent sweat and hair products from coming into contact with your face. This can minimize the risk of breakouts and irritation.

Why A Post-Workout Skincare Routine Works?

1. Gentle Cleanser: A balanced pH and clean surface will prepare your skin for the workout ahead, reducing the risk of sweat-induced breakouts.

2. Lightweight Moisturizer: Hyaluronic acid maintains skin hydration, which can be compromised during workouts due to sweating.

3. Mineral Sunscreen: Zinc oxide and titanium dioxide offer a physical barrier against UV rays. They're also less likely to degrade with sweat, making them ideal for workouts. Remember, sun damage can accelerate skin ageing, so don't skimp on this step.

By following this minimalist yet effective routine, you're setting your skin up for success during your workout and aiding in that post-exercise glow.