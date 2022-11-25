Want that perfect winter glow? Try THESE 3 effective ingredients

New Delhi: Winter might be your favorite season but it brings with itself various issues related to skin and health. It looks like the ideal season but, in reality, it is not. The warmth of comfortable sweaters, and the celebrations of new year and Christmas might excite you, but the moment weather starts impacting your face and body, you might experience some harsh results on your skin.

Since, in the season, there is a decreased humidity and dryness in the air. Thus, it become crucial to mindfully choose the components that should be included in your skincare regime to keep your skin glowing and healthy throughout the winter.

Hyaluronic Acid

Hyaluronic Acid should be a key ingredient in serums, moisturisers, and even body washes. It is important for all those who want soft and more nourished skin. It provides the hydration that the body needs. It binds to water molecules in the skin when applied on the face.

Vitamin C

A healthy dose of Vitamin C is necessary for that winter glow. To ensure that the cold winter doesn't take a toll on your skin too much, we need to use Vitamin C as it is beneficial for many skincare conditions such as dry, dull and tired skin. It helps in the production of collagen that is required to maintain the skin’s elasticity.

AHA (Alpha Hydroxy Acid)

AHA is not a moisturising agent but is known for its exfoliating properties. It is a chemical exfoliator which is used to scrub off the dead skin cells from the body, revealing visibly brighter and nourished skin beneath. The removal of dead skin cells is necessary for the production of more evenly pigmented skin cells which prevents uneven skin. However, keep this in mind to not overuse AHA in skincare routine as it can cause any kind of damage.

Use the three ingredients to keep your skin glowing during the chilling winter.