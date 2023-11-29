Winter Fashion: 5 Tips To Layer Up And Slay It In Style This Season

It is the season to be merry, jolly and layering up! The winter season is upon us and as the air turns cooler, it's time for a seasonal shift when it comes to our wardrobe staples. So pull out your cardigans, knits, pullovers, and long coats as you get set to slay the winter season in style. Layering up is an important aspect of winter fashion and it can make the dreary cold days of winter a lot more fun. Kanupriya, a Designer at Latin Quarters - a premium western wear fashion brand, pens down her layering know-how, so that you can look your stylish best this season while most importantly, you remain warm.

Talking about winter fashion and the art of layering up, Kanupriya shares, "Winter wear has a reputation for being rather dark, and muted with a boring silhouette, but layering your outfit can definitely spice things up and make a whole fit more fun. The season brings back all sorts of new fashion trends, allowing you to experiment to your heart’s content. For those of us who relish layers and like bundling up whilst being chic - even the thought of a good coat atop some super chic knitwear makes us yearn for the cooler months."

5 Ways To Layer Up In Winter

So here are five ways in which you can enjoy cold, crisp winds while you rock your minis, midis, and maxis during these chilly months, as suggested by Karnupriya.

1. Get Cosy Flaunting A Minimalist Turtleneck

The first rule of layering is to get your base right and what better way than to do that with a flattering turtleneck - the ultimate winter must-have, says Kanupriya. The designer adds, "If you are looking to create a winter look, then you must invest in a good quality, preferably wool-based turtleneck to keep the warmth in. An ever-flattering wardrobe staple, turtlenecks can be paired with any piece of clothing. An oversized corduroy jacket, a bold hot pink cardigan or even a flowery midi dress to create a sense of depth. The entire look can be topped with statement earrings, a high ponytail, and a long overcoat to keep the look chic and clean."

2. Rock It In Monochromes

If you have a colour palette that you fancy then you must stick to it. You can add depth by using a one-track-mind colourway. "For the ultimate ‘all eyes on me’ transitional style - take a traditionally summery shade, like lemon yellow, and don a co-ord with a cardigan draped over the top. Alternatively, go all-out back and use the chance to play with different textures – imagine polished boots paired with plush wool coats," says Kanupriya.

3. A Blazer To Upgrade Your Look

On particularly cold days, you may find yourself reaching for looser options instead of form-fitting tops and stiff jeans, like sweats or baggy trousers."For a more relaxed fit, you can instantly elevate the ‘lounge in style’ look by throwing on a tailored blazer. When paired with your go-to tee and comfy joggers, a blazer instantly elevates your ensemble from loungewear to a polished, timeless classic. You can also layer a blazer over a hoodie to look both stylish and warm," says Kanupriya.

4. Layer Little Longer

If you’re feeling a little dressy, then the duster coat is also making a comeback and is a stylish way to stay warm while also accessorising your look, advises Kanupriya. "As an alternative, you can try something shorter, like an edgy bomber jacket. You can simply wear the outfit underneath your thick winter coat or trench, which will offer flair and versatility. In addition to providing dimension to your outfit, this layering look allows you to show off more trend-driven pieces underneath your larger jacket needed for extra warmth," she adds.

5. Keep It Edgy In Leather Silhouettes

If summer is all about breezy materials and jeans, winter is all about knits and leathers. "For an effortlessly stylish winter ensemble, pair the newest leather-on-leather trend with a matching jacket and skirt. This timeless staple gives a chic touch to whatever winter ensemble it's worn with, whether it's tossed over a relaxed T-shirt and baggy jeans or layered on a dress with folded boots," says Kanupriya.

Winter Looks: Combine Sophistication With Practicality

In order to create a winter wardrobe that combines style and functionality, you must select a collection of layering essentials that complement the rest of your wardrobe, says Kanupriya. The designer advises, "The best way to complete your wardrobe is to invest in outfits that are both practical and sophisticated. It is imperative to layer up during the winter season in order to stay warm and stylish at the same time."