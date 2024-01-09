Winter Health: 4 Skincare Tips To Protect Your Kids From Skin Conditions This Season

Winter time brings with it colder temperatures, strong winds, and reduced humidity, all of which cause the skin to lose moisture. Numerous skin problems, such as dryness, flakiness, and even severe fissures, may arise from this. Parents must take the initiative in their winter skincare routine because children are especially vulnerable to these issues due to their more sensitive skin.

In an interaction with Zee News English, Prasanna Vasanadu, Parent Educator and Founder of Tikitoro shares how to protect your kids's skin from harmful skincare conditions this winter season.

Common winter skin conditions in kids

● Dryness results from the winter's cold, dry air depriving the skin of its natural oils.

● Winter's dry air and indoor heating can aggravate pre-existing eczema or cause flare-ups.

● Chapped lips and dehydration can result from warmth indoors and exposure to chilly breezes.

● Extended exposure to low temperatures can cause harm to the skin and the tissues beneath it.

Tips to protect your kids from skin conditions

Moisturize regularly:

Children with eczema require special attention in the winter. Use a moisturiser with an allergen-free fragrance to keep your skin nourished daily. Keeping your skin adequately hydrated is one of the best strategies to tackle wintertime skin problems.

Pay special attention to dry spots on hands, elbows, knees, and face. To preserve moisture, teach your kids to moisturise after taking a bath.

Use sunscreen:

Ultraviolet (UV) radiation can harm skin even in the winter. Before venturing outside, protect exposed areas including the face and hands with a broad-spectrum sunscreen with a minimum SPF of thirty. This safety measure is particularly crucial when engaging in snow-related sports like sledging or skiing, as the snow can reflect and magnify UV radiation.

Mild cleanser:

To avoid washing away natural oils, use gentle cleansers when bathing your children. Do not look for products with strong fragrances as they may become allergic to the milk skin, rather using cleansers that use allergen-free fragrances would be the best choice. Take brief baths and use lukewarm water instead of hot water, as the latter might cause more skin drying. To prevent inflammation, use a gentle cloth to pat the skin dry.

Hydrate from within:

Internal health is the foundation of healthy skin. Encourage your kids to drink lots of water throughout the day to help them stay well-hydrated. By preserving the skin's natural moisture content, hydration counteracts the drying effects of the winter climate.

Additional tips:

● When going outside, use a light, hypoallergenic lip balm and remind them not to lick their lips because saliva exacerbates dry lips.

● To prevent irritation, dress them in layers made of supple, breathable materials.

● Use a humidifier to keep the humidity level in your home constant.