Winter wedding fashion: Long jackets, full sleeve cholis - Look stylish while you beat the cold this shaadi season

By Isha Bora

Winter is here, and so is the wedding season. And when it comes to an Indian wedding, it is rarely a one-day event. Even though most of us can easily glide through all the wedding shenanigans with ease, one thing that is usually a task to figure out is - winter wedding clothes. While it is comparatively easier to pull off a silk saree with a sleeveless blouse or a lehenga with a half-sleeved choli in summer weddings, challenging the chilly winter winds in the same outfits can be tricky. But the good news is - you can easily overcome this tricky part. Let’s check out some of the ways that will help you slay your winter wedding outfits.

How to drape a saree in a winter wedding

A saree can any day make you look gorgeous. So, for the upcoming wedding, if you are planning to wear one but you are unsure about how to style it for the event on a cold winter day/night, look no further. A long jacket or a cape jacket can come to your rescue. To get the best fit, design, and colour to match your saree, you can opt to buy the fabric and get it stitched. They are also easily available in most shops and even on e-commerce websites. These long jackets can immediately elevate your style without affecting the look of your saree.

Also, instead of plain colours, you can opt for fabrics that come with embroideries, embellishments, or any traditional prints. However, make sure that the designs complement the saree well. But if this feels like too much work and you are short of time, you can check your collection of winter wear and pull out your turtleneck sweater. So, instead of wearing the blouse, you can pair your saree with a turtleneck sweater.

Now, if you do not have a turtleneck, you can still rock your look with a shawl or a scarf. You can choose to wrap it around your shoulders while keeping the front side of the shawl open, or you can take the common route and take it on one side of your shoulder.

You can also wear long-sleeved blouses instead of sleeveless or half-sleeved ones. Long-sleeved blouses are in trend as well and with the right set of hand accessories, you can instantly look stylish while staying warm.

Styling kurtas and western clothes

If you are planning to wear a kurta for the wedding, you can style it effortlessly by simply layering it with a mid-length coat or a long sweater. To get the best look, wear palazzos or skirts and make sure that the kurta length is not too short. However, if you are planning to wear an Anarkali suit, then instead of wearing a long sweater or coat, you can opt to carry a shawl or scarf that has heavy to moderate designs or embroideries. You can also opt for a dupatta that is made of thick fabric. You can style your shawl or dupatta the same way as mentioned above to get the best looks. You can also rock your lehenga choli by wearing a long-sleeved blouse and by draping the dupatta or shawl like a saree to keep the cold at bay and to look stylish at the same time.

If you are opting for western wear like dresses and skirts, ensure that they are floor-length as they will help you stay comfortable. If your dress is short, wear thermal stockings and boots to ensure maximum comfort.

Wear a stylish jacket with a saree like Sonam K Ahuja, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Karisma Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor's unique style quotient



Get inspired by Shilpa's smart outlook



Pair a jacket with saree like Karisma

Winter weddings: Tips to Keep in Mind

It can be a convenient option to avoid clothing made of light fabrics. If you still want to go ahead with it, you can follow the style tips given above:

- Open-toe heels or sandals can make your feet cold. Opt pumps that will cover your toes. You can also wear skin-coloured sheer socks to keep your feet covered.

- Opt for materials such as velvet when it comes to Indian wedding wear. Not only does it reflect luxury and royalty, but a saree, shawl, dupatta or salwar suit made of velvet will keep you warm.

- Embellished or embroidered jackets and shawls can help you stay warm and look your best with your Indian clothes.

- Opt for long blazers and coats when it comes to layering your western wedding outfits. You can wear turtlenecks underneath if you are wearing a dress or a top with noodle straps.



(Isha Borah is an internationally acclaimed Assamese fashion content creator)