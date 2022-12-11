Winter woollens clothes: Tips to keep your woollen clothes fresh and lint-free

Care for woollen clothes: The time to wear your cosy jumpers, stylish woollen apparel, beautiful knitwear, and fluffy sweaters is finally here. As a result, it will soon be time to organize them in your cupboards. Don't, however, give up and walk away. After a whole season of wear and tear, your precious woollens and cashmere require a little more bit more attention.

The only drawback is how long it seems to take to store, maintain, and clean woollens. In the upcoming months, use these tips to maintain your winter jackets elegant and in good condition.

Winter woollen clothes: How to wash them?

- Do not wash every year. It is recommended to wash your woollens maximum after two winter seasons only.

- Always wash in cold or lukewarm water. Washing woollen with warm water can over time create lint over the woollen sweaters and jackets.

- Do not hang woollens to dry. Hanging your woollen sweaters can suspend their elasticity and can stretch the material to a point where it loses its charm.

Winter woollen clothes: How to maintain woollens?

- Throw some moth balls in the cupboard to protect your woollens from moisture and bacteria.

- Protect against dust. Always brush your woollens before and after wearing them to prevent them from lint.

- Avoid ironing. Ironing your woollens can lead to lint formation. In case you want to iron any winter wear always put out a cotton cloth over the woollen cloth with it turned inside out.