Best Places To Visit In Bihar

If you are travel freak and love travelling and exploring new places and new cultures , we are going to tell you about the places in Bihar where you could just go and explore the most beautiful places out their . These places are definitely going to blow your mind and will tell you more about our culture and history.

From magnificently built temples to worlds biggest university to national parks ,Bihar holds every single beauty .

We will make you familiar to some of the most beautiful places to visit in Bihar.

1) Mahabodhi Temple , Bodh Gaya

The Mahabodhi Temple is among one of the four holy sites related to the life of the Lord Buddha, and particularly to the attainment of Enlightenment.

2) Ruins of Nalanda University

If you are someone who much into history you must visit this place . This university use to be the biggest university of India .

3) Valmiki Tiger Reserve

Valmiki National Park is a national park and tiger reserve which is located in the West Champaran District of Bihar. A perfect place to visit with friends and family .

4) Sher Shah Suri Tomb

The tomb of Sher Shah Suri is a mausoleum which is located in Sasaram District o, in the Indian state of Bihar. A perfect historical place to visit.

5) Barabar Caves

The oldest surviving rock-cut caves in the country India is The Barabar Hill Caves , from the ruling of Maurya Empire, some with Ashokan inscriptions, located in the Makhdumpur region of Jehanabad district, Bihar, India, is a perfect place to explore the historial actions of the country .

6) Sanjay Gandhi Biological Park, Patna

People who love being around the nature and and want to spend some of their time around the nature ,this is one of the best place you could visit.

7) Budhha Smriti Park

Budhha smriti park is a religious place of Buddhist ,also known as Buddha Memorial Park which is an urban park located on Frazer Road near Patna Junction in Patna.