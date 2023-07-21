Book Lovers: Know These 10 Book Cafes In Delhi NCR

Book lovers around the town who love to spend time by reading a book along with a cup of coffee should surely visit the book cafes around the town. The experience is pleasant enough that you would wish to visit these book cafes again and again.

Here’s a list of 10 book cafes in Delhi NCR

Jugmug Thela

cre Trending Stories

Located in Saket, it is famous for its books, Vietnamese cold coffee, and marble cake. The timing of the cafe is 11 AM to 8 PM. The place has a rustic charm with its wooden decor near their library area and seating area.

Ivy & Bean

Located in Shahpur Jat, the cafe has a cosy cute library where you can borrow a book to read along with your coffee. The timing of the cafe is 11 AM to 11 PM. Another famous thing about this cafe is its Australian cuisine.

Cafe Turtle

Located in Khan market and Nizamuddin, you will be able to find a well stocked circle bookstore which will give you a pleasant vibe. After looking around the books, a person can grab a book for themselves and find a spot inside or in the sun. The timing of the cafe is 9:30 AM to 8:30 PM.

Cafe & Reading Room

Located on DLF Golf Course Road, Gurgaon, the cafe is arranged in a classy way with a bookstore arranged in a corner. The timing of the cafe is 10 AM to 11 PM. The menu of the cafe has various tapas, mezze platters, and more.

The Reader’s Cafe

Located in Indirapuram, Ghaziabad, the place works as a heaven for all the booklovers. The timing of the cafe is 11 AM to 11 PM. The place is quiet, peaceful, and perfect for all the book reading sessions with a comfortable seating area and a proper library.

Chapter 101

Located in DLF City Phase V, Gurgaon, the cafe gives a vintage era vibe and you can avail the rarest collection and the first edition of books here along with a cup of coffee. The timing of the cafe is 11 AM to 7 PM. The place is a ‘NO Mobile Zone’.

Bahrisons Booksellers

Located in DLF Phase IV, Gurgaon, it is a one stop destination for all the books you wish to read. This book cafe is there in both Malviya Nagar and Gurgaon. The timing of the cafe is 11 AM to 9 PM. This place is a must visit with an amazing smell of brewing coffee, and tons of books.

The Grammar Room

Located in Mehrauli, the place is an ideal reading spot for all the bibliophiles. It offers yummy drinks, a pretty interior, and a good collection of books. The timing of the cafe is 10 AM to 12 midnight. A variety of books, board games, and dishes are offered here in this cafe.

Book Talk

Located in Sector 12A, Dwarka, this is a small cute cafe for all the bibliophiles. The timing of the cafe is 11:30 AM to 8 PM. A variety of classics and new launches are available in this cafe.

Cha Bar

Located near Oxford Bookstore in Connaught Place, it is the best place to spend time with friends. The place is filled with the latest bestsellers and classics. The timing of the cafe is 11 AM to 9:30 PM.

One should definitely visit these cafes to enjoy their vibe. It would also help you make bibliophile friends and talk more about books.