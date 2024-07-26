Breaking the Chains of Approval Addiction

In today’s world every single individual is dependent on others for seeking approval. This addiction of validation can harm our self-esteem and wellbeing. For understanding the reason behind we have to find out why we crave for approval so much. Often it originates from our deep seated need for acceptance and fear of rejection.

For overcoming from approval addiction, it is important to build self-awareness. Start by reflecting on why you seek approval from others, are you worried about people’s opinion about you, or are you trying to fit yourself in it? By recognizing these patterns we can reach towards the first step of change. Once you get aware from your triggers, you can easily work on shifting your focus from external validation to inner self-acceptance.

Setting personal goal and celebrating every achievement is an effective method. By setting your own goal and working towards them, you begin to value yourself and your opinion. To understand or realize yourself, you can try a journaling option which will show you your own self-worth.

Another you can do is surrounding yourself with positive and supportive people, who supports you, understands you, motivates you and most importantly be happy for you. It will boost your self-esteem and reduces the need for external validation.

Last but not the least, do practice self-compassion. Treat yourself with love, kindness and understanding, just like you do with your close or best friend. Give time to yourself; speak with yourself with lots of positivity. Transform all the negative thoughts from the positive affirmations. Instead of listening others, remind yourself that you are enough, worthy and most importantly valuable.