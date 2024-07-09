Breaking the Chains of Judgment

Judgement is a word which exists in everybody’s life. We all judge sometimes. It is really natural to form opinions about people, things and situations based on what we see. But by constantly judging, we messed up our own life. Due to this judgement we lost our ability to connect to with others.

Firstly, we have to understand the root cause of judgements. Often, they arise from insecurities, past experiences or social norms. May be a bad memory or experience restricts us from trusting others. Social pressure also makes us judgemental. Once we analyze these issues properly, we can challenge them.

Whenever you choose the path of judgement, just ask yourself for once,” Is this judgement really based on facts or just a assumptions?” By cultivating empathy, you can break the path of judgements. Try to look at things from other person’s perspective. What might be causing them to act like the way they do?

Before judging someone firstly, think about their story, their struggles, and their joys. Due to this you can increase the level of understanding and will be able to shift your perspective in a positive direction. Instead of judging someone, now you are trying to understand others.

Remember, we are human being, and it’s our tendency to make mistakes as it is natural. We all are composed with some flaws and vulnerabilities. The moment we learn to forgive not just ourselves, but also others, only then we can release ourselves from the rope of judgements.

Instead of sticking from past memories, choose the way which takes you forward. Forgiveness is the precious gift not only for ourselves, but also for others as well.

By adding some practical tips, we can easily break the chain of judgement like, Pay attention to what people are saying without doing any interruption, Try to do deeper conversation so that your understanding get strong, Focus on the positive side of others, instead of focussing on their mistakes, Embrace all those varieties which makes our life more interesting.

Judgement is all about approaching life with an open mind and a kind heart. Also it’s about building genuine connections and creating a positive surrounding for ourselves and those around us. Always remember, the lighter you travel on the path of life, the more you will celebrate the journey.