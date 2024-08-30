Breathe Easy This Monsoon: Combat Allergies For A Healthy Home

Monsoons bring relief from the scorching summer heat, but they also introduce a host of potential allergy triggers. The reduction of small particulate matter (PM 1.0–2.5) by rain is generally modest. During the monsoon, humidity levels rise, creating damp surfaces and exposing us to higher levels of indoor pollutants, which can trigger respiratory allergies.

With allergy season upon us and the added challenges of the monsoon's damp conditions, ensuring a healthier living environment at home has never been more crucial. Sam Railton, Dyson Engineer provides valuable insight into how one can allergen-proof their home this season despite the challenges posed by the monsoon season.

Below are common allergies during monsoon:

Mold and Fungi: Dampness and moisture in the air can create a favorable environment for the growth of mold and fungi. Indoor areas, such as bathrooms, kitchens, and basements, can be particularly susceptible. Mold in particular is associated with the onset of symptoms like sneezing, coughing, watery eyes, and respiratory issues.

Dust Mites: Increased humidity can lead to an increase in dust mite populations. These microscopic creatures thrive in humid conditions – such as in mattresses - and can cause allergic reactions, including itching, wheezing, and skin rashes in sensitized individuals

Pollen: Although pollen counts are typically lower during the monsoon season, certain plants and grasses release pollen particles that can trigger allergies in susceptible individuals. Symptoms may include nasal congestion, itchy throat, and watery eyes. Additionally, pollen cells can rupture in wet conditions, releasing proteins into the air that may cause allergic reactions.

Extended indoor time during the monsoon can lead to increased exposure to indoor pollutants that may intensify symptoms for people with allergies. Exposure to VOCs (volatile organic compounds) is heightened, while outdoor allergens trapped indoors add to the problem.

Tips to Manage Monsoon Allergies

The first step in managing monsoon allergies involves taking proactive steps to reduce exposure to allergens and other indoor pollutants. Here are some tips to help you manage monsoon allergies:

Keeping Indoor Spaces Clean and Dry

Maintaining a clean, dry environment during the monsoon is crucial to prevent dust and mold accumulation. In light of the findings and considering that dust storms occur regularly during the pre-monsoon season, it is essential to regularly dust and vacuum areas prone to dust build-up, such as carpets, curtains, and shelves. Ensuring your home is well-ventilated can also reduce indoor humidity levels, discouraging mold growth.

Use Allergen-Proof Bedding

Bedrooms, often a haven for dust mites during the monsoon, can be made cleaner by investing in allergen-proof mattresses and pillow covers. These special covers create a barrier against dust mites, helping to reduce exposure and the risk of nighttime allergic reactions. When stepping outdoors, particularly on windy or dusty days, wearing a mask designed to filter out small particles like pollen, dust, and mold spores can help reduce exposure to airborne allergens.

Use Air Purifiers

Cleaned air is essential for overall well-being, especially for children, the elderly, and those with pre-existing respiratory conditions. Having an air purifier is one of the most effective ways to remove a wide range of pollutants from the air. Advanced filtration technologies, such as HEPA and carbon filters, can remove dust, pollen, pet dander, smoke, and VOCs.

Outdoor Activity Tips:

If you need to go outside during the monsoon, wearing sunglasses and a mask can help protect your eyes and respiratory system from exposure to allergens. After returning home, showering and changing clothes can help remove any allergens you may have brought in from outside.