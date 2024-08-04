Celebrate Friendship Day With Matching Tattoos: The Ultimate Symbol Of Bonding

This shared emotional journey can create a lasting impression, reinforcing the value of the relationship and providing a permanent reminder of the bond. As an Indian tattoo artist has seen how tattooing can be much more than an art form, it can be a profound way to strengthen friendships and create lasting memories.

The effort and thought put into designing a tattoo together can significantly enhance the friendship, reinforcing the sense of partnership and understanding. The pain and joy of the process can serve as a metaphor for the ups and downs of friendship.

Lokesh Verma, Founder, of Devil’z Tattooz shares, "As an Indian artist I have seen a high boom in this industry especially serving a unique bonding experience and creating lasting memories between friends One of the most common ways of strengthening friendships is through the act of getting matching or complementary designs these days. This often shows deep bond between friends getting matching tattoos on how confident they are on their friendship and relationship. Getting tattoos with friends represents a collective commitment to a symbol or idea that holds special meaning to the group."

Here are the top trending tattoos that people get along with their friends:

1. You only live once is a common friendship tattoo that shows the strong bond

2. A partner/best friend tattoo representing their love for each other

3. Getting each other’s favourite flower done together as a symbol of love and connectivity