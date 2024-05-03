Cricket in India isn't just a sport, it's a full-blown obsession and IPL is no less than a festival. Ditch the couch and ditch the FOMO! A whopping 75% of Indians are prepared to increase their travel budgets for live cricket experiences, according to Skyscanner’s Travel in Focus 2023 report. It proves the passion for blending sports excitement with unforgettable travel adventures! So, the question isn't "Are you watching the IPL?" It's "Where are you going to experience it live?!".

While you're travelling to support your team and soak in the IPL energy, why not explore a little more? Skyscanner's Travel Trends 2024 report unveils that culture takes the lead in holiday experiences, with shopping (49%), historical tours (45%), and savouring local flavours (38%) emerging as top choices.

Don't just be a spectator - become an explorer! Dive into the host city's rich culture, uncover hidden treasures, and treat your taste buds to delectable local cuisines. To help one conquer it all, here's an IPL travel guide – your key to an unforgettable trip this IPL season!

Experience the Excitement of IPL Host Cities

Mumbai: If you're catching the Mumbai Indians in action on their home ground, keeping up with the city’s energy and pace is important. To beat the traffic, hop on to the local train and explore Mumbai from one end to the other. If you are planning an extended stay in the city, take a breezy walk along Marine Drive and soak up the history at the majestic Gateway of India. This IPL trip will be a sixer for your senses!

Match: Mumbai Indian v/s Kolkata Knight Riders (May 3)

Location: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Delhi: Get ready to conquer the city beyond the stadium! Snap a legendary pic at the majestic India Gate, the awe-inspiring Qutub Minar, or the Red Fort – a Mughal marvel that screams “history buff.” Need a zen moment? The Lotus Temple offers a tranquil escape. The real win is for your taste buds! Imagine melt-in-your-mouth Daulat Ki Chaat, crispy kachoris dripping with flavour, juicy mouthwatering kebabs, and the legendary kake di hatti.

Match: Delhi Capitals v/s Rajasthan Royals (May 7)

Location: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

Ahmedabad: Ahmedabad offers a blend of history and modernity. Step back in time at the Sabarmati Ashram, Mahatma Gandhi's former residence, and soak up the spirit of India's independence struggle Feeling hungry? Dive into a world of flavour at Manek Chowk, a vibrant market overflowing with delicious street food such as dhokla, fafda, and the signature Gujarati thali, a vegetarian platter.

Match: Gujarat Titan v/s Chennai Super Kings (May 10)

Location: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Kolkata: Step into the vibrant tapestry of Kolkata's rich heritage and culture! Explore the stunning architecture of Victoria Memorial and immerse yourself in Park Street's vibrant dining and nightlife scene. Think irresistible rasgullas and spicy puchkas – your taste buds will be singing your praises!

Match: Kolkata Knight Riders v/s Mumbai Indians (May 11)

Location: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Chennai: Chennai Super Kings setting the stadium on fire? You can too! Feel the pre-game energy with a stroll on Marina Beach, one of the world's longest beaches! Or uncover the ancient wonders of the Kapaleeshwarar Temple. It's a history buff's paradise and your next Insta-worthy masterpiece. You can also power up for the match (or celebrate a win!) with Chennai's legendary piping hot masala dosa and filter coffee and don't forget to hit up iconic spots like Sarvana Bhavan and CTR - your taste buds will be thanking you for years to come!

Match: Chennai Super Kings v/s Rajasthan Royals (May 12)

Location: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai